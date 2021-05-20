Acting mayor of Holyoke will not run for office

HOLYOKE Holyoke Mayor Terence Murphy filed papers Tuesday with the State Campaign and Political Finance Office with some speculating that he would soon announce his candidacy for the city’s mayoral election. On Wednesday afternoon, Murphy assured voters that was not the case and also addressed the reopening of the city.

I filed papers with the state yesterday because I had to, Murphy said at a city hall press conference. It was mandated. It wasn’t something I was doing to launch a campaign.

I have no money in my account. I don’t want to have any money in my account, he said. I just want to be a good acting mayor.

Murphy took over his current post in April and will remain in that position until the November election. Former Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse stepped down in March to become Director of the City of Provincetown.

Six candidates have since announced mayoral candidates, while a seventh withdrew papers for a possible race. The candidates who have officially announced their candidacy are Joshua Garcia, Trustee of the City of Blandford; city ​​councilors in general Michael Sullivan and Rebecca Lisi; Member of the Devin Sheehan school committee; and the former Walrus assistant, William Billy Glidden. Christopher Kosinksi, a resident of the city, may introduce himself.

Murphy, 73, cited his age as one of the reasons he wouldn’t run for a full term, saying he wanted to stay healthy. In April, Murphy also said taking on the role on a permanent basis would pose a potential conflict of interest with his employer, MassMutual.

I want to unite and I want to do it so that anyone who comes here in November is successful, said Murphy. This is my only goal, this is what I will be working for for the next six months.

Murphy also established the city’s budget, which asks departments to cut their funding requests by $ 3 million. Murphy called on city councilors to balance the budget by increasing the charges for using sewers, which he said would eliminate a sewer fund deficit.

Additionally, Murphy said he had no plans to run for Ward 2 councilor, a position he held in January 2019. Murphy previously spent about a decade as a city councilor between 1976 and 1992.

I think my time in an elected position is going to end, he said.

The city will hold its preliminary mayoral election on September 21 and its general election on November 2.

Reopening and drag races

At the press conference, Murphy said he plans to reopen city services and the senior center next month, and also spoke of cases of street drag racing that were reported early in the morning. .

Murphy will reopen city services to in-person visitors on June 1, with the senior center scheduled to reopen on June 7. Both will require visitors to record their visits for contract research purposes, Murphy said.

Although the state has announced that it will lift COVID-19 restrictions on May 29 and eliminate mask warrants in most settings, Murphy said visitors to city departments will be required to wear masks initially. Murphy is still in discussions with the Board of Health on whether the city will extend this requirement to businesses, but said my gut is probably following the Governors’ lead on this.

Vaccination rates are high with city residents aged 60 and over, Murphy said, but the rate of young residents vaccinated continues to slow.

Murphy said he is also working with city police to tackle illegal early morning drag racing, which he says can involve up to 30 to 50 cars.

