Yeti and Cluedle-Doo unmask in double-reveal episode

Spoiler alert! The following contains details of the May 19 episode of Fox “The masked singer”, Including the identities of unmasked celebrities.

Last week’s “Masked Singer”revealed that three Russian dolls were hiding inside the costume before being sent home. This week, the stars in two costumes were unmasked.

In addition to the singing stardom that didn’t make it past tonight’s semi-finals, the mysterious and antagonist Cluedle-Doo has removed his beak.

The panel Ken jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke got things done with former Hootie & theBlowfishsinger Darius Rucker.

As the five poured over the typical clue packets, additional clues were delivered to the panel via a parachute, revealing a connection to each of the show’s detectors.

This is how the night went.

‘Masked singer’:Hanson brothers unveiled as Russian dolls in quarter-finals elimination

Fox for fall:‘9-1-1’, ‘The Resident’, a ‘Big Leap’ drama and yes, ‘The Masked Singer’

“ Go Yeti! ”: The panel celebrates the frozen player

Clues:During the creature’s clue pack, Yeti spoke of reuniting with her father as an adult. In addition, serving as hints for the identity of the challenger, signs for the North Pole and the post office, as well as a pair of grandfather clocks were included.

Her performance of Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” made Scherzinger and Rucker scream “Go Yeti!”

The parachuted surfboard of the competitor reading Santa Monica was aimed at Scherzinger. “Nicole, I’ll never forget the time we rubbed elbows in Santa Monica,” Yeti said.

Assumptions:Scherzinger thought of R&B singer Marques Houston and “Let’s Do It Again” singer J Boog. Jeong any Justin Bieber was under the costume, while Rucker went with “Thong Song” singer Sisq.

Black Swan’s “ Tequila ” is the top shelf

Clues: Thicke, son of the late actor and Canadian descent Alan Thicke, was elated when he saw an illustration of a maple leaf in Black Swan’s clue kit. The snippet also included a name tag that read “Hello my name is 1” and an aquarium.

Black Swan’s choice of Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” was the perfect song to showcase his talent. Rucker raved the contestant had a “great voice”. HostNick Cannon called the performance “amazing, amazing”.

The Black Swan clue was aimed more at Thicke. A celebrity VIP bracelet hints at their high-profile hook. “Robin, I’m a huge fan, I love your music, I even love your dad’s jokes,” Black Swan said. “It was great to see you at the next party.”

Assumptions: Jeong put his money on Icelandic singer Bjrk. Rucker suspected that the bird might be the “ironic” singer Alanis Morissette. While it might sound crazy, Thicke’s instincts pointed to “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

‘The Masked Singer’:Robopine gives up the quills, makes a quick and furious exit

More masked singer:Bobby Brown unmasked as a crab, recalls children Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina

Jeong “ wanted more ” from Chameleon

Clues:In his Clue Kit, Chameleon recalled that constantly moving around during his childhood was “very difficult.” The package also focused on a stack of bricks and a double-decker bus.

Chameleon’s version of “Oh Boy” by Cam’ron, starring Juelz Santana, hookedJeong. “I wanted more!” he said.

A golden snake came out of the parachute for Rucker to remind the musician of a time when he and Chameleon were together. “We shared the stage and Phoenix was there, and the corn dogs were delicious,” said the contestant.

Assumptions: Rucker was hoping to score a touchdown with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. McCarthy told his rapper RiFF RAFF was in chameleon costume. Jeong tossed “Im Different” artist 2 Chainz into the mix.

Piglet offers “ perfection ”

Clues: Piglet revealed he has slowed down in recent years. “I had a grueling schedule for most of my career,” he said. “But now, I just love the simple, home life with my family. Landscaping, grilling and Sunday Funday football. It’s my happy place.”

The performance of Piglet from “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi shocked Scherzinger. “It was by far your best vocal performance,” she praised. “It was perfection.”

The Apoker chip fell from the parachute for McCarthy and added an additional clue. “Well, I’ll always do anything for you,” said Piglet, “mostly for charity.

Assumptions:The clues, for McCarthy, painted a picture of 98-degree singer Drew Lachey. Jeong referred to Good Charlotte lead singer Joel Madden, while Rucker’s instincts suggested country musician Tim McGraw.

Cluedle-Doo feather ruffles

Cluedle-Doo’s reign of terror ended Wednesday night. After Piglet’s performance, he revealed his plans to unmask, but not before taking the stage. Jeong’s interpretation of “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison amazed Jeong. “It was exceptional,” he praised. “It was like unbelievably good.”

And according to a parachute-ingiraffe, it seems the two have a deeper connection. “Ken, it’s not the first time we’ve been around animals together, but it will be the last,” Cluedle said.

Jeong and Rucker are betting on “The King of Queens” actor Kevin James. Thicke and Scherzinger guessed Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. McCarthy locked himself in on “Locked Up” singer Akon.

Cluedle-Doo turned out to be none other than McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg.

The big reveal inspired Thicke to race McCarthy’s Golden Ear Trophy which she received for correctly guessing the most contenders last season.

Scherzinger encouraged Thick to “take and run.”

‘Masked singer’:Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath Unmasked As Orca; the last Wildcard of the season is revealed

Don’t call it a return:Nick Cannon unveiled as Bulldog on ‘Masked Singer’, returns as host next week

There is a “ cooler ” where Yeti was

During this week’s elimination, Yeti was ousted, fair before the final. Before the famous face under the fur was revealed, Cannon shared the panel’s early guesses and gathered his latest hunches.

Jeong stayed with Bieber. Cherzinger traded “Savage Love” frontman Jason Derulo for “Let Me Love You” artist Mario, which was McCarthy’s first intuition. McCarthy chose Ne-Yo, the singer of “Miss Independent”. Thicke stayed with the B2KOmarion frontman, and Rucker doubled on Sisq.

Thick had the right idea! Yeti, who was kicked out of the competition, turned out to be the lead singer of “Ice Box” Omarion.

Omarion said he was on the show to be challenged. “It was an amazing experience so thank you guys for all your compliments,” he added. “I really appreciate it and had so much fun.”

Episodes of “The Masked Singer” can be viewed atFox website.