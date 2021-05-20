Brad Pitt was praised by this ‘my three sons’ actor after appearing together in top-secret Super Bowl commercial

Superstar Brad Pitt can basically name his own award when playing in a movie. Sometimes speaking to the small screen for guest spots, Pitt went commercial when he appeared in a Heineken commercial during the Super Bowl in 2005, featuring a cameo from the actor from My three sons Fame.

Brad Pitt | VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Barry Livingston got busy after ‘My Three Sons’ ended

In his book The Importance of Being Ernie: From My Three Sons to Crazy Men, Hollywood Survivor Tells It All, Barry Livingston recounted his acting journey that began in childhood. Playing the youngest son Ernie Douglas on My three sons Alongside Fred MacMurray and his brother Stanley, Livingston went on to appear in a plethora of movies and TV shows. His brother and former co-star praised Livingston’s tenacity in landing roles after the sitcom ended.

“I saw my brother wisely reinvent himself as an actor after My three sons ended in 1972, ”wrote Stanley, who played middle brother Chip on the show, in the introduction to Livingston’s book. “Most of the actors would have packed it and started selling insurance or used cars. Not Barry. He left to work on Broadway and Off-Broadway stages, and started his career and his life all over again.

Landing parts in the most popular movies, including Argo, the social network, and Zodiac, Livingston also appeared in episodes of Will & Grace, Mad Men and The middle. Still, he recalled a major boon in his career when he was recruited for an advertisement in 2005, although he was given few details about the position.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Revealed He Wasn’t The Most Charming Human During This Movie

“My sales agents hear me at another top-secret hearing,” Livingston wrote. “I was to meet with a broadcast director, Laray Mayfield, for a Heineken beer spot. Nothing more could be revealed. I went to the interview in the afternoon and booked the job that evening. No reminder, again! It was very unusual. Advertising always have reminders. “

David Fincher directed Brad Pitt and Barry Livingston in the Super Bowl commercial

Livingston quickly found out that a great director was going to be calling the spotlight for the Heineken spot, which had a significant time slot.

“I couldn’t believe my luck when my agent said my ad was going to run during the Super Bowl,” the My three sons shared star. “They are the crème de la crème of advertising. Not only that, the spot was going to be directed by David Fincher! Fincher was the head of some of my favorite movies: Fight Club, panic room, and Seven. … The right to brag is at stake. ”

Assuming Fincher’s handling of the camera was the big secret of the commercial, Livingston got another surprise when he found out who had the lead role.

Director David Fincher and Brad Pitt | Jun Sato / WireImage

“I showed up to work in downtown Los Angeles about a week later, excited to meet Fincher and play my part in the silent ad,” he wrote. “I was going to play a doorman in an exclusive condo and work with another actor. After putting on my wardrobe, a company van transported me to where I met the other actor: Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt ?! Wow, this job really took a surprisingly cool turn. “

Brad Pitt received props from ‘My Three Sons’ star

Livingston then recalled Pitt’s down-to-earth nature when they met on filming day, and his idea for their scene.

“I was just a supporting actor in the commercial whose story had mega-movie star Brad Pitt dodging fans and paparazzi as he searched for a cold Heineken,” Livingston wrote. “We were introduced and Pitt said, ‘Hey, man, IshouldsayHi Barrywhen I see you. You’re my porter, aren’t you? We probably talk from time to time, don’t young people think?

the My three sons alum raved about Pitt’s cuteness, as well as his selfless speech for the moment they shared the screen.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Revealed He Wasn’t The Most Charming Human During This Movie

“Pitts’ mere suggestion speaks volumes about his generosity as an actor,” Livingston explained. “He put me on an equal footing as a collaborator, making the scene more believable. Trust me, I’ve worked with a lot of stars who don’t squat support players. They take the money and run, especially in an advertisement.

He added, “Brad Pitt is worth a million in my book. In fact, I heard he made a few million for this ad. They pay you what you’re worth in Hollywood. “