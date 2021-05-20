Pattinson’s Batmobile has flame exhausts and bright lights in new image





New images are surfacing of Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman giving fans a fiery and bright glimpse of the film’s redesigned Batmobile.

New promotional images have started appearing from Matt Reeves’ exitThe batmangiving fans a new take on the film’s redesigned Batmobile, including fiery exhausts and glowing headlights. Acting as a reboot of the titular hero film franchise, the story centers on a young Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, as he explores corruption in Gotham City during his sophomore year of fighting crime and hunts down a serial killer known as The Riddler. . Robert Pattinson directs an ensemble in the lead role alongside Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Zo Kravitz. Development on a new soloBatmanThe movie has been around for seven years, with initial plans to tie it into the DC Extended Universe and Ben Affleck is set to direct, produce, star and co-write with Geoff Johns. However, after struggling with the script, the production onJustice Leagueand his private addictions, Affleck left the project and the role, and Reeves chose Pattinson as the Dark Knight in May 2019. The film’s production and release have seen several slowdowns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but is currently set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Batman: Everything We Know About Robert Pattinson’s Batcave DR Movie News took to his Twitter account to unveil the film’s leaked new promotional poster with the new Batmobile look, and the leaked photo bundle also included a more detailed, close-up look at Pattison’s titular hero and his Batsuit from the upcoming film. . Images can be viewed below: New promotional images for Matt Reeves The Batman (2022) have surfaced … and damn it, is Robert Pattinson amazing in the bat costume. The film hits theaters on March 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/crnYMGJMcu – DR Movie News (@ DRMovieNews1) May 19, 2021 The titular hero’s vehicles have always been one of the most exciting gadgets in his arsenal to see on screen, but the Batmobile is certainly the most iconic and the one with the most revamps in on-screen media. From the eerie bubble-like car of the Adam West era to Christopher Nolan’s transformation tankDark Knight TrilogyThere have been countless good uses of the vehicle, but rarely a memorable or purposeful use for more than a few minutes. Given Wright’s comments on how the Batmobile is “special“and really attracted him to the project, it seems safe to say that the vehicle will be used in a more meaningful way for the next film. Even though Warner Bros. comes out and closes the poster as fan art, it’s hard to imagine the Batmobile seen on her being so far removed from the film’s depiction. While fans may continue to wonder if Dano’s Riddler’s new design is terrifying or disappointing, there shouldn’t be to deny that the muscular Batmobile is sure to wow when it arrives. The audience will have to wait and see how the end result will be.The batmanhits theaters on March 4, 2022. More: Second Year Of Batman Poses Risks Creating A Villain Problem Source: DR Movie News DCs Batgirl Movie Gets Bad Boys For Life Directors

