Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu wrote a multi-season plan for the X-Men Sunfire show





Shang-Chi star and legend of the ten rings, Simu Liu, wrote a multi-season plan for a TV show focused on the X-Men character Sunfire.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Trailer Breakdown: 27 Stories Revealed & Secrets This desire for representation has spread into his own work, as evidenced by a new profile withMen’s health. While talking about the representative of Asian America in the entertainment field, it is said that Liu seeks to ensure that with projects he can produce, direct or write, not just act. One of those potential projects is a series based on X-Men Sunfire; Liu wrote a “multiseason bible“about the character, Marvel should be interested. Created by Roy Thomas and Don Heck, Sunfire debuted inX-Men # 64 in 1970. A Japanese mutant whose real name is Shiro Yoshida, Sunfire has the ability to generate superheated plasma and fly. He was only a member of the X-Men for a brief period, but he has maintained ties with the team over the years. Sunfire has made small appearances on animated TV shows over the years, but has yet to take center stage. Still, with the MCU on the verge of introducing the X-Men, perhaps there could be a future for him. This helps Marvel seek to introduce new characters through their Disney + shows. Heroes like Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) will star in their own streaming shows, which could also be a great platform for someone like Sunfire. Liu has obviously already done the work of developing a TV show around the character, and he has the connections within Marvel. Of course, that doesn’t mean Marvel will take Liu back on his offer. But should Liu really be interested in developing a X Men show on Sunfire, who knows what the future holds? More: When Does Shang-Chi Take Place In The MCU Timeline? Source: Men’s health Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty & More Get Short Digital Spinoffs

About the Author Rachel Labonte

Rachel LaBonte is a News, Feature Films and Film Reviews Writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television.







