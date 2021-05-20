From ‘Lambo’ to Bollywood dreams with Rubal Sikka





The New York skyline and the yellow Lambos can honestly seem like a dated concept. But if it’s just done right, it’s ass vibe. Rubal Sikka released “Lambo” days ago and it does justice not only to this beautiful yellow machine, but also to New York City, including the Kosciuszko Bridge, Times Square, Oheka Castle and the entire Long Island suburb. New York-based Sikka dropped some catchy Punjabi vocals on this trap / hip hop beat from Sunny Brown (formerly a member of Culture Shock from Canada). He’s definitely grown up as an artist and we’ve had a little word with him about his journey so far. DissDash: Tell us about your background, how did you get into singing? Rubal Sikka: I was drawn to music and was able to play the piano from a young age. I got into music production after moving to New York. Having trouble finding other singers to work with, I found myself behind the booth and recorded my first single ‘Gallan’ which was released under Tips Music India. DissDash: Tell us about “Lambo”. How did you manage to work on it during COVID? Sikka: The song was ready before COVID and after the lockdown it became extremely difficult to coordinate a shoot. Fortunately, the storyboard needed to be shot outdoors and it just got easier to do. DissDash: We’ve seen a lot of songs on Lambhorgini, do you think it’s a favorite for women? Sikka: I’m not sure about women, but this is definitely my favorite car. The “Lambo” in the video is mine so there is a special connection there. DissDash: You also have a restaurant, how do you juggle both? Sikka: It’s a very difficult act to juggle, especially since catering in New York City is entirely practical, just like the music. Whatever time I get out of work, I put it to music and it’s great to see it being heard all over the world. DissDash: What are your inspirations? Sikka: I’ve had a very mixed exposure to music since I was born in Delhi and raised in New York, so I feel my music is a fusion of his new age. I was inspired by the music of Bollywood in Hollywood. DissDash: What did you line up next? Sikka: I am currently working with Isatorres from Mexico which has a very unique sound. Merge Mexican beats with a Punjabi sound, and that should be fun. DissDash: There are so many emerging South Asian artists, many aspiring to enter the mainstream some in Bollywood, which path do you see yourself going down? Sikka: If I get the chance, I would love to work in mainstream or Bollywood, as both give you instant visibility.

