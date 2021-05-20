Bacton Primary School near Stowmarket receives visit from Bollywood dancer





Everyone knows how important exercise is, but students at one school in Suffolk had their hearts pounding in a slightly different way than usual. The children of Bacton Primary, which is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, were visited by a Bollywood dancer last Friday. Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from Ks Dance Entertainment, visited the school and gave the students a lesson in the art of Indian dance. Kalpesh Zalavadiya came to Bacton Primary to teach children to dance Bollywood style. Photo: John Milton Academy Trust. Later that day, the students performed their own Bollywood dance in the playground. Laura Daniels, PE coordinator, said the kids really enjoyed the chance to soak up another culture. mpu1 It was a great day for the staff and the students had a lot of fun, she said. Laura Daniels, PE coordinator, said the kids were having “a lot of fun”. Photo: John Milton Academy Trust. Kalpesh was awesome, really energetic and the kids loved every minute of it. We wanted the kids to experience another culture and thought dancing was a fun way to participate. It’s amazing that kids are smiling all day. Each class was treated to a Bollywood workshop, learning some of the intricate dance moves, before having the chance to ask Kalpesh questions about Indian culture and customs. The classes were divided into workshops where they learned to dance in the Bollywood style. Photo: John Milton Academy Trust. After the workshops, the whole school gathered on the playground for a big socially distant group dance. All the classes were outside together for the first time since going back to school, which was just great, Ms. Daniels said. It was a very special day. Students at Bacton Primary School were visited by a Bollywood dancer last week. Photo: John Milton Academy Trust. Students at Bacton Primary School were visited by a Bollywood dancer last week. Photo: John Milton Academy Trust. Students at Bacton Primary School were visited by a Bollywood dancer last week. Photo: John Milton Academy Trust. The kids and staff enjoyed the high intensity exercise and had fun learning about a different culture. mpu2 News from our universities, local elementary and secondary schools, including Ofsted inspections and leaderboards, can be found here. Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

