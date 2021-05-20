Most Popular Actors Ranked by Instagram Followers

The most popular characters on Two and a half men were arguably the main ones, including Jon Cryer as Alan Harper, Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper, Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, and in subsequent seasons, Ashton Kutcher as Walden Schmidt. But when it comes to the popularity of Instagram followers, the numbers are quite different. Interestingly, not only is the youngest senior cast member Jones failing to make the top 10. with only 12,800 subscribers, but one of the more notable names, Marin Hinkle, has even less, only 8146. Hinkle, who played Alan’s ex-wife Judith Harper, currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video original series The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.

Instagram Followers, of course, aren’t a true measure of popularity in every sense of the word. And there’s a good chance that if the series were to rerun today, a new cast would see much higher numbers when it comes to Instagram followers. Nevertheless, it is a big problem for some actors to be active and to share with their fans, on the site.

ten Melanie Lynskey (Rose) 17,700 followers

Melanie Lynskey provided some hilarity combined with creepy notes on the show as obsessive neighbor Rose. She was also an integral part of the storyline which involved the end of Charlie Sheen’s character. Lynskey has since continued to do voice work and has appeared in shows like stone castle and Mrs. America.

She has no huge Instagram presence, however, and although she has more followers than the average person, she ranks near the bottom compared to her cast mates. Perhaps this is because Lynskey doesn’t spend much time there, having only posted 20 articles, the last of which is February 2021. She describes herself as a mom first and then as an actress. .

9 Graham Patrick Martin (Eldridge Mackelroy) 25,800 followers

It’s surprising that Graham Patrick Martin, who played Jake’s best friend Eldridge, has no more subscribers, especially since he is a millennial, born in 1991.

Martin continues to act, having appeared in Major crimes from 2012 to 2018. He has 165 articles which consist of a mix of personal photos, as well as images from projects with which he has been involved.

8 Jon Cryer (Alan Harper) 28,000 followers

Perhaps most surprising of all is that Jon Cryer, one of the show’s most prominent actors, ranks all the way down when it comes to Instagram followers. the account statusmight have something to do with it: With just 17 posts to date, it’s clear Cryer isn’t much of a social media one.

Of the few posts he has posted, most are about him and his cast members at various media events posing for group photos. Chances are, if Cryer wanted to be more active on Instagram, he would easily get followers to join his journey.

7 Jennifer Taylor (Chelsea) 34,700 followers

The role of Chelsea, who has appeared periodically on the series, starting with the very first episode as Charlie’s serious girlfriend, is Jennifer Taylor’s best known. With acting credits dating back to 1998, she has yet to play a major role.

Maybe that’s why Taylor doesn’t have a huge Instagram presence, although its sequel is quite impressive, all things considered. With 768 posts, she promotes projects, posts personal selfies, inspirational sayings and more. Interestingly, she uses her bio to clarify that she is not Jen Taylor, another actor who plays Cortana in the Halo video games and voice the Microsoft intelligent assistant of the same name.

6 Holland Taylor (Evelyn Harper) 152,000 subscribers

Some might think social media is a next-gen game, but that’s not the case when you consider actors like Holland Taylor, who has over 150,000 followers despite being older than the demographic average. on the social media platform, at age 78.

Its account only has 82 posts, but her sequel might have something to do with her longtime relationship with A-list actor Sarah Paulson. She mostly posts memes, political posts, and a mix of photos from all over the place, but not a lot of personal images.

5 April Bowlby (Kandi) 181,000 followers

Appearing on the series for several seasons, first in a recurring role, then in a lead role, then as a guest star, April Bowlby made waves as the beautiful but ditzy Kandi. She does the same on Instagram, where she is promoting her role in the HBO Max superhero series,Patrol of fate.

Along with lots of selfies, she also promotes her podcast called 75 readings, where she and co-host Jo Bozarth discuss their favorite books.

4 Amber Tamblyn (Jenny Harper) 320,000 subscribers

Tamblyn has only appeared over the last two seasons of the show as Charlie Harper’s daughter Jenny. Prior to this role, however, she was known to have starred on the show in prime time. Joan of Arcadia, as well as for the film The sisterhood of travel pants.

Tamblyn is fairly active on Instagram, with over 1,800 messages. She posts a mix of promotions for the events she participates in and projects she participates in, as well as personal photos.

3 Judy Greer (Bridget Schmidt) 344,000 followers

Judy Greer is one of those actors who has been involved in so many projects that she is instantly recognizable as “that character in this movie”. Along with her role in this series as Walden’s ex-wife, the character actor has starred in films like What Women Want, 13 Continue 30, 27 Dresses, and Love and other drugs, as well as series like Archer, the Big Bang Theory, stopped development, and, more recently, Joke.

So it’s no surprise that Greer is quite popular on Instagram. What is surprising, however, is that her account has as many followers as when she isn’t really posting that much. To date, it has only about 660 messages. She hilariously refers to herself in her bio as “a part-time actress, producer and director without any Emmy or Oscar.”

2 Charlie Sheen (Charlie Harper) 1 million subscribers

The sitcom’s two best performers when it comes to Instagram popularity are both big names in Hollywood. Charlie Sheen is from an older generation, having starred in many classic movies, and he’s not as keen on social media as Ashton Kutcher.

However, he still has a million followers on Instagramwho are looking for its various video clips and other content. He’s only posted 223 times so far, including plenty of nostalgic throwback photos.

1 Ashton Kutcher (Walden Schmidt) 4.2 million subscribers

Ashton Kutcher is not only an actor who has appeared in numerous movies and TV series, he is also a model, producer and entrepreneur. He’s invested in several tech startups, so it’s no surprise that when it comes to social media, he knows what he’s doing and uses technology to his advantage. Although Instagram does not appear to be his social media platform of choice, as it has only posted about 200 times.

Even so, he tops the list with more 4 million subscribers. He posts a mix of personal photos, previews of his work, and memes. He promotes the website for his wine and even includes a phone number where fans can text him.

