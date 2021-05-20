Famous Bosnian actor condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians





Belgrade, Serbia Famous Bosnian Herzegovinian film actor Adnan Haskovic condemned Israel for the violations against Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem. Haskovic told The Anadolu Agency that Israel had no excuse to attack unarmed civilians and innocent children. “I think that all are planned and determined. You cannot see this persecution, this terror, these attacks and detentions against men, women and children in the movies,” Haskovic said. He said he couldn’t understand what kind of spirit the followers of Israel possessed. “In recent days, stories have turned as Israel responded to Hamas attacks. If Hamas had had such great power, the Palestinians would not have fought with stones for years,” Haskovic said. He noted that people feel weak about what Israel is doing. “I want to help, but my strength is insufficient. Those who can afford it do nothing. I take refuge in Allah. In this world, the Hereafter awaits those who are not punished,” he said. said. In recent days, Israeli forces have attacked Palestinians demonstrating in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, who were expelled by an Israeli court. IOF also attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The ensuing escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, killing more than 227 Palestinians, including children and women, according to health officials in the enclave. At least 1,620 others were injured, in addition to severe damage to residential buildings. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







