Bollywood’s HATKE Grandfathers – Rediff.com Movies

There is a stereotype that is generally attached to Bollywood ‘dadaji“.

But there were times when some actors brought something new to the screen with their grandfather.

John Abraham, 48, played a grandfather on Netflix Sardar Ka Grandson.

He mainly appears in flashback with Aditi Rao Hydari as wife during the score.

We saw cool grannies, and now it’s time to see the hatke filmi grandfathers.

Joginder tuteja take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan, Sooryavansham, Baghban, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

When it comes to the on-screen senior act, the first name that comes to mind is Amitabh Bachchan.

Although he has played the role of father in a number of films, he is also notable as a grandfather.

He had his moments in Sooryavansham, Baghban, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Rishi Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor brought new charm when he played a grandfather to Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons.

He also played the father of Rajat Kapoor, who was only nine years younger than him.

Rishi was the star of the series in this film directed by Shakun Batra, as he displayed a love for everything – from his iPad to his porn – and formed a wonderful bond with his grandchildren.

Anupam Kher, Vijay

Anupam Kher played Rishi Kapoor’s grandfather in Vijay. Anupam is three years younger than Chintu!

Govinda, Hadh kardi aapne

Govinda played up to six characters in Hadh kardi aapne.

In addition to playing himself, he also played his grandparents, an uncle, mother and sister.

No wonder the movie was titled Hadh kar di aapne for the pleasure was truly limitless.

Jeetendra, Udhar Ki Zindagi

Did you know that in the early years of his career, Kajol made a movie called Udhar ki zindagi where Jeetendra played his grandfather?

A family social drama that has gone unnoticed, it features a song Babuji Ki Chaddi Hoon Main which had found reasonable popularity over time.

Nana Patekar, Natsamrat

A masterpiece by filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, the Marathi film Natsamrat introduced Nana Patekar as an acclaimed theater artist.

He played a father and a grandfather fighting his own battles.

Rajinikanth, Lingaa

When there is Rajinikanth in a movie, entertainment is guaranteed.

But when there are two, you can expect to double the fun.

In Lingaa, he played a young man as well as his grandfather from the pre-independence period.

The movie had good footage that worked for the masses, but overall it didn’t work out well.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mirzapur

If there is one crooked grandfather in the present day, it is Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

As the father of Pankaj Tripathi and the grandfather of Divyenndu Sharma, he was a powerhouse in both seasons of Mirzapur.

It took a different course when he developed a physical relationship with his stepdaughter (played by Rasika Dugal), who then gave birth to her son.

