Actors rally around community theaters, state law – NBC Los Angeles





Small community theaters, which often operated on limited budgets before COVID-19 hit the theater industry, struggled during the pandemic. But on Wednesday morning in Boyle Heights, famous actors and activists teamed up with lawmakers to support California Senate Bill 805, in hopes of saving the small artistic venues that helped them become famous. “Lethal Weapon” actor Danny Glover made his Bay Area debut, playing Lenny in “Of Mice & Men” at the Palo Alto Theater, he told the rally in Baldwin Park. “Stand and Deliver” actor Edward James Olmos debuted at similar locations in Los Angeles. “I had to learn my trade and I learned it through 14 years of small theater before I went on stage to do El Pachuco in ‘Zoot Suit’,” said Olmos. Actors said community theaters provide an outlet for members of minority groups, who find it more difficult to enter the industry. “Small, non-profit theaters are the key to the existence of acting, our art form, that’s where we all start,” he added. This argument is echoed in the language of Senate Bill 805, drafted by State Senator Susan Rubio, who called the bill “a lifeline for so many theaters that are closing their doors.” The bill was passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee on May 10 and will be put to a vote on Thursday in the Legislature. The bill declares that these small, non-profit theaters “create and preserve opportunities for performers … especially workers from marginalized communities” and deliver “substantial economic benefits to their communities”. If passed into law, the bill would establish the Equitable Compensation Fund for the Performing Arts to provide grants and create a low-cost payroll service, enabling small performing arts businesses to pay the minimum wage to workers. Boyle Heights Casa 0101 Theater, founded by “Real Women Have Curves” playwright Josefina Lopez, is one such small performing arts company. She founded the theater when, despite the success of the play, she struggled to tell Latin American stories. As a screenwriter in Hollywood, I’ve been trying to tell Latin American stories for over 30 years, ”she said Wednesday morning. Lopez joined Olmos and Glover in supporting Senate Bill 805, calling for more funding for community theater. Community theater is about our history, “Glover said.” Not their history, our history.

