Tremors is the only Kevin Bacon movie the actor has seen again

Kevin Bacon’s acting resume may be long and varied, but the only movie he’s seen after all these years is 1990’s Tremors.

Actor Kevin Bacon has revealed that Tremors is the only one of his films to have seen again. The 62-year-old star has enjoyed a long career over the years, engaging audiences through a wide range of films in various genres. He has also been a prolific musician, releasing six studio albums alongside his brother Michael in their folk rock outfit The Bacon Brothers.

Bacon started his feature film in 1978 Animal house, a film widely regarded as a comedy classic. Yet despite this, as well as his role as Jack in the first Friday 13e movie, it wasn’t until 1984 Free of any tie that the public really started to notice Bacon. This film which was nominated for 2 Oscars and rebooted in 2011 following lukewarm reviews took Bacon to a new stage in his career. It wasn’t like everything he touched from that point on was successful, but Bacon gradually began to become known as the kind of actor who could (and would) appear in just about anything. In other words, Bacons’ reputation for different challenges in the roles he took on had given him a distinct reputation. When the 1990s began, Bacon took that reputation even further by playing Valentine McKee in the unlikely feature of successful creature, Tremors.

Today, Bacons’ career continues to be strong and fans are always eager to see what comes next. His ability to keep moving and evolving has undoubtedly been a big help in his career over the years, and Bacon recently said Squire that when it comes to his films, he doesn’t look back at all. However, this credo includes one exception: its role in Tremors. According to Bacon, the rather unconventional horror film is the only film he’s ever seen again:

It was one of my films that I wanted to revisit this character. I’m not looking back at all. In fact,Tremorsis the only one of my films that I have seen since its release.

The idea that a movie likes Tremors, which focuses on the subterranean worms that terrorize a small desert community is the only film from his part that Bacon has bothered to see again, is surprising. After all, Bacons’ resume contains more than a few critically acclaimed films, such as Frost / Nixon, the mystical river and Apollo 13 none of them bothered to revisit. So why the extra love for Tremors? You could argue that the film is one of the most popular films among his fans and as such he has been asked about it many times. Tremors was published over thirty years ago and seeing it again might have helped sharpen his memory. Most likely, however, it all had to do with Bacons’ desire to return to the character of Valentine. Unfortunately, despite Blumhouse’s interest, a new Tremors the film did not materialize, nor did a TV series when this idea was launched. What came to fruition was a TV reboot of the film in 2018.

The TV restart of Tremors has been fairly well received for the most part, and Bacon still feels like there is potential for a TV series. It’s hard to say if this will eventually come to fruition, but Bacon fans have learned over the years to never count the actor. With his eclectic tastes and willingness to sign intriguing films no matter what his budget, Bacons’ career remains impressive whether he chooses to revisit his job or not.

Source: Squire

