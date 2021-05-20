It’s the end of the Hollywood blockbuster as we know it





The cinemas in China are doing well and it has nothing to do with Hollywood. A reason to be happy? Probably. This means that the absurd control the country has over films from an entirely different culture could diminish. If so, we would never have to suffer from all those mind-blowing scenes again, such as the Chinese actors operating on Tony Stark in Iron man 3. It seemed as intrusive in an American product as the Great Wall running through Manhattan. And American studios wouldn’t be forced to censor their own work, either. Take Sky Fall, for example, who cut a section for the Chinese market in which James Bond kills a Shanghai security guard. Long live the cinema! In February, the Chinese box office was largely in the clear after Covid-19 had its best weekend: 560 million. Native heist film raised big bucks Detective Chinatown 3. Another movie, Hi Mom, has now made more money than Titanic. And the vast consumption is telling. Since foreign films were permitted in China, in 1994 they averaged about 40 percent of the box office share. But this year hardly any Hollywood movies have been released, and more people are going to the movies than ever. What is a Hollywood movie? In this case, we are talking about blockbusters of big, fun, shiny, overly long rides that allow adults to turn off and keep children entertained during the holidays. They are filmed all over the world but their philosophy remains the same: silly, American, better on the big screen. Thought Godzilla vs. Kong, which has just been released in China, or all of Jaws at Star wars, via the kind of franchise where in the fourth sequel a dinosaur attacks a spaceship. As such, the adjustments made by the Chinese seem silly. It’s like editing a clown. But the box office in Beijing and beyond is vast, you can forgive any business for wanting to make money by following its interests. However, while Iron Man being fiddled with by some doctors is funny, there are other pretty disgusting examples. In the Doctor Strange comics, the Elder is a Tibetan magician. In the Marvel movie, the Elder is Tilda Swinton. Why? If you recognize Tibet as a place, C writer Robert Cargill said, you risk alienating a billion people who think it’s bullshit. At least he’s honest.

