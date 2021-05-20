Vidya Balan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actresses experimenting with various genres in upcoming films





Bollywood actresses step out of the typical fashion of prominent heroines in movies to experience characters of various genres. Names like Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu have actively taken on new challenges as actors in Hindi cinema. Here’s a look at the different genres that actresses are experimenting with this year. Vidya Balan: In Sherni, led by Newton’s Amit Masurkar of fame, Balan will feature as a standing ranger officer who strives to find balance in a world of human-animal conflict while also seeking his true vocation in a hostile environment. Alia Bhatt: Her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of one of the famous brothel ladies in Mumbai’s infamous red light district, Kamathipura. His other much-delayed project is Brahmastra, which is a mix of sci-fi, superhero, and mythology. Taapsee Pannu: She pushed the bar higher with each film. Taapsee has a bunch of interesting projects in his kitty, including Looop Lapeta (an official remake of the 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run), sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu (biopic about cricketer Mithali Raj), and thrillers Dobaaraa and Haseen Dilruba. Yami Gautam: She has a bunch of upcoming releases that will see her try out genres she’s never worked in before. His upcoming films include the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police and the social drama Lapata. She will also be seen as the mastermind of A Thursday, playing a drama school teacher who takes 16 children hostage. She will also be seen as an IPS agent in the social comedy Dasvi, a film based on the education system in India. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon moves away from the usual commercial fare by playing the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi. Another upcoming film that has generated a lot of curiosity is the supernatural comedy Bhediya, which is said to involve werewolves. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

