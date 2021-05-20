Connect with us

Bollywood's Surprise Baby – County Durham Library

“In equal parts, sweet and sexy, this is sure to please.” – Publishers Weekly
Bollywood is in shock when these ex-lovers are bonded by their surprise baby in this passionate and uplifting pregnancy romance by Tara Pammi.
Falling for a Bollywood Superstar …
… leads to the shock of a lifetime!
For actress Zara Khan, an alleged romance with an old flame, director Virat Raawal, is the perfect story to feed the press and stop her family’s attempts to marry her off. But after the sparks reignite on a scorching night, she has a very real pregnancy to accompany their fake relationship …
Virat is determined to do the right thing and claim Zara as his wife. He offers her everything in the world … except for the heart that he has firmly locked up. The problem is, Zara will only marry for love!
From Harlequin Presents: Escape to exotic places where passion knows no bounds.
Read the two books by Tara Pammi’s Born into Bollywood duo:
Book 1: Claiming your Bollywood Cinderella
Book 2: Bollywood’s Surprise Baby

