Green Lantern Show reportedly watched Jeremy Irvine to play Alan Scott





War Horse star Jeremy Irvine is reportedly in talks to play Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, in the upcoming series for HBO Max.

The next The Green Lantern series hopes Jeremy Irvine to play the role of Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern in the pages of DC Comics. Irvine had his big luck in 2011 as the frontman of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film,Battle horse. Since then, Irvine has appeared as Pip in Great expectations,a younger version of Pierce Brosnan’s character in Mamma Mia: Here we are again, and at Roland Emmerich Stone wall. He is also currently playing in USA Network’sTreadstone. Alan Scott was introduced in American comics # 16 in July 1940 and was the first superhero to be released under the Green Lantern name. Its origin is very different from the following lanterns because its ring and lantern have a mystical origin, as opposed to cosmic, and despite DC launching a new one The Green Lantern title with Hal Jordan during the Silver Age, Scott was popular enough to bring him back through various multiverse stories. He has served on various teams including the Justice Society of America, Checkmate, and the Sentinels of Magic. One of his biggest changes came in the series of new 52 titles where Scott was a gay man. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Green Lantern: Why HBO Max Is Right To Avoid Using Hal Jordan & John Stewart According to Deadline, Irvine is in negotiations to take on the role of Alan Scott in the upcoming The Green Lantern series for HBO Max. The series will span decades, with Scott’s storyline set in the 1940s as the first Green Lantern and secretly gay FBI agent. Finn Wittrock has already been cast as Guy Gardner and the series will also star Sinestro, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz. The Green Lanternis one of several high profile DC projects coming to HBO Max. The network already hosts a number of original programs, such as Fate Patrol and Harley quinn, and is also the exclusive home of Justice League by Zack Snyder. Peacemaker, deriving from the character of John Cena in The suicide squad will arrive to the service in 2022. Most recently, the network announced two new animated series titled Batman: Hooded Crusader and My adventures with Superman will come to the service, as well as a feature film for Bat girl. Alan Scott’s story, being a gay man locked up in the 1940s and receiving superpowers, is very similar to the story of Larry Trainor, aka Negative Manplayed by Matt Boomer on Fate PatrolWhile Larry’s sexuality was an invention for the Fate Patrol series, Alan Scott has been a part of the character’s comic book identity since 2012. News of a gay Green Lantern reaching the mainstream could be big news and a story that could touch a lot more people than the ones that take usually a comic book. Marvel and DC are both committed to diversifying their heroes to better reflect the world. Various shows based in the Arrowverse, such as Super girl, Legends of tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning feature LGBTQIA characters, and with a high profile title like The Green Lantern on a premium streaming service, many members of the audience will be introduced to Alan Scott for the first time. Next: Doom Patrol Negative Man Is DC TV’s Most Important Character Right Now Source: deadline Tim Burtons Addams Family Spinoff Show Kicks Off Wednesday

