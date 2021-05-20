Anya Taylor-Joy to host live season finale on Saturday night





This weekend,Saturday night liveThe season finale will be hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy, with musical guest Lil Nas X! New Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy made waves with her first feature film credit.The witch(often stylized asThe VVitch) stars Taylor-Joy, and was an instant classic and a smash hit. Since then, Taylor-Joy has enjoyed high-profile supporting and leading roles, appearing inPeaky Blinders,Purebred, andEmma.And last year she blew audiences away and won awards as a star of The queen’s gambit. Now she has the honor of welcoming Saturday Night Live! Taylor-Joy is a true master of his profession. AndSaturday Night Live is essentially the epitome of television comedy. It’s a perfect match! New So Long, Season 46 It’s been a great season for SNL. This season marked the biggest casting of all time, there has been a presidential change and the tone is set for the decade to come. There were so many great and amazing moments. Getting them back into the top five would be difficult. But there… New New 5. Joe Biden’s finger guns Jim Carrey did a really good job as Joe Biden. It’s not Woody Harrelson, but what Carreydidexcel because Biden was the finger guns. It’s not really something Joe Biden does, but it’s just… so him. New New 4. Trump’s performance of Macho Man In Alec Baldwin’s last appearance as Donald Trump to date, he gave a touching rendition of “Macho Man” from The Village People. It was scary and moving at the same time. New New 3. The return of the Muppets toSNL It was just last week, but it was also the best. It’s been a while since the Muppets appeared, and watching Keegan-Michael Key beat Stattler’s farce (or is it Waldorf?) Is something no one should miss. New New 2. The sketch of Aunt Jemima / Uncle Ben This skit was broadcast when Dave Chapelle hosted. It included Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben made redundant as mascots (inspired by the companies that recently decided to take them out of the packaging). The sketch was an instant classic and should be remembered for years to come. New New 1. Dan Levy Hosting (and Eugene Levy in a box) The Canadian treasure Dan Levy must welcomeSNL.It was an important moment for Canadian television, as our series generally don’t pick up speed south of the border. ButSchitt Creekdone, and with hosting LevySNL, this can only mean good things for Canadian television internationally! Oh, and Eugene Levy in a box is just a riot. What a wild season it has been – and next year it’s 47! WillSaturday Night Livedo fifty seasons? Log in next September or October, and the two September / October after that too to find out! But for now, catch the season finale with Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X this weekend, May 22 at 11:30 am and / 8:30 am on Global! Saturday Night Live can be broadcast live and on demand on the new Global TV app and on STACKTV. Global is also available from all major television service providers.







