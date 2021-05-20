Today in history





Today is Thursday, May 20, 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history: On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field in Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France. To this date: In 1506, explorer Christopher Columbus died in Spain. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which aimed to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal lands available for agriculture. In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. (Due to weather and equipment issues, Earhart relocated to Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination of France.) In 1948, Chiang Kai-shek (chang ky-shehk) was inaugurated as the first president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

In 1956, the United States detonated the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. In 1959, nearly 5,000 Americans of Japanese descent had their American citizenship restored after choosing to renounce it during World War II. In 1961, a white mob attacked a bus loaded with Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send marshals to restore order. In 1978, Japan’s Narita International Airport began operations after years of protests against its construction by local residents. In 1985, Radio Marti, operated by the US government, began broadcasting; Cuba responded by trying to jam its signal. In 1995, President Bill Clinton announced that the two-block stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House would be permanently closed to motor vehicles for safety. In 2009, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was released after 19 months in prison for leading a dogfighting ring to begin two months of house arrest. In 2015, four of the world’s largest banks – JPMorgan Chase, the banking unit of Citigroup Citicorp, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Scotland – agreed to pay more than $ 5 billion in penalties and plead guilty to rigging currency markets. Ten years ago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of ​​using his country’s 1967 borders as the basis of a neighboring Palestinian state, declaring his objections in a face-to-face meeting with the President Barack Obama, who had raised the idea in an effort to revive stalled Middle East peace talks. Randy “Macho Man” Savage, 58, a larger-than-life personality from the heyday of professional wrestling in the 1980s, has died in Pinellas County, Florida. Five years ago: A US Secret Service officer shot dead a man with a gun who approached a checkpoint outside the White House and refused to drop his gun; Jesse Olivieri of Ashland, Pennsylvania, was then sentenced to eight months in jail. A year ago: President Donald Trump threatened to block federal funds for two electoral battlefield states (Michigan and Nevada) that were facilitating postal voting during the pandemic. Police convicted seven people for cutting their hair during a protest against coronavirus restrictions outside the Michigan Capitol, where a dozen barbers and hairdressers defied stay-at-home orders to give free haircuts. Apple and Google have released smartphone technology that could let people know if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter were arrested in Massachusetts for smuggling Nissan President Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon as he faced financial misconduct charges. (The Taylors were extradited to Japan in March 2021.) Government figures showed births in the United States continued to decline in 2019, resulting in the lowest number of newborns in 35 years. Today’s Birthdays: Actor-author James McEachin is 91 Actor Anthony Zerbe is 85 Actor David Proval is 79 Singer-actor Cher is 75 Actor- comedian Dave Thomas is 73 Rock musician Warren Cann is 71 Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, 70 Former New York Governor David Paterson, 67. Delaware Governor John Carney, 65. Actor Dean Butler is 65 years old. Radio and television personality Ron Reagan is 63 years old. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) actor Bronson Pinchot is 62 years old. Singer Susan Cowsill is 62 years old. Actor John Billingsley is 61 years old. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 61 years old. Singer Nick Heyward is 60 years old. TV personality Ted Allen is 56 years old. Actor Mindy Cohn is 55 years old. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 55 years old. Actor Gina Ravera is 55 years old. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 53 years old. Former racing driver Tony Stewart is 50 years old. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49 years old. Actor Daya Vaidya is 48 years old. Actor Matt Czuchry (zoo-KREE ‘) is 44 years old. Actor Angela Goethals is 44 years old. Actor and singer Naturi Naughton is 37 years old. Country singer Jon Pardi is 36 years old.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos