Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk, has passed away





Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP

Kentaro Miura, creator of the manga Berserk, has died at the age of 54. He died on May 6 from an acute aortic dissection, according to a statement from publisher Berserk Hakusensha. Miura’s most famous work, Berserk, began serialization in 1989. A dark fantasy manga set in a brutal medieval-inspired universe, Berserk’s impact can be seen in multiple works of fiction. Video games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Final Fantasy alongside manga and anime like Demon Slayer, Castlevania, and Vagabond all bear the mark of Miura’s influence. Kentaro Miura started drawing at the age of 10, creating manga for his classmates, but quickly moved on to reality, working as an assistant to George Morikawa, the creator of boxing manga Hajime No Ippo, aged 18 years old. Berserk told the story of “Guts”. A mercenary swordsman embroiled in a wild world of endless battles and magic, he seeks revenge against his former master Griffith, who has become a demon god. He was renowned for his steadfast, often brutal visual storytelling mixed with some of the most dazzling and detailed art ever seen in manga. Fans have paid tribute to Miura online. Miura left behind one of the greatest written works put on paper. One that I will cherish forever. May God bless man and may he rest in peace forever. pic.twitter.com/pn5jjtUa6X big piss guy (@_greencumulon) May 20, 2021 I will be forever grateful to have experienced Berserk. Thank you for creating an unforgettable, timeless and one of a kind manga, Miura. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wOuLfNnUL8 2Spooky (@ 2SpookyTube) May 20, 2021 Rest in peace, Miura. Thank you for your incredible work which has touched the lives of so many people. I personally know that Guts’ persistence has said a lot pic.twitter.com/KnoGeZ1YYD pereden (@perepereden) May 20, 2021 The art of Kentaro Miuras deserves an entire museum. Easily … EASILY one of my top five Manga artists … I’ll miss seeing his drawings … pic.twitter.com/S1PJX51fS8 Chris DeRose looking for work (@ScratchyDerose) May 20, 2021 So yes, Kentaro Miura the creator of #Berserk deceased. His work is beyond incredible, and the story he created is one of the most fundamental and influential media. Much of what I have consumed has been his works and his works influenced by him as dark souls. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6hBQdjjBUz Zimzilla99 (@ OG_Zimzilla99) May 20, 2021 Hope Miura has had some final moments with her family. I hope Miura was proud to have written the GOAT for the manga. Guts, Griffith. Over the next hundred years, many people will appreciate your heritage. Legends never die. Your legacy remains Miura. Thank you for so much joy pic.twitter.com/t2deQuAXXV Jorishae (@Thejorishae) May 20, 2021 Due to the popularity of Berserk, an anime was produced in 1997. A series of films, covering the early arcs of manga history, was produced in 2012, with an additional series released in 2016. Several video games based on Berserk have also been published. The serialization of Berserk was underway, and as a result, Miura’s manga will likely remain unfinished.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos