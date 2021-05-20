The Family Man Season 2 star Manoj Bajpayee premieres June 4

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed web series “The Family Man” is set for release on June 4, the streamer said on Wednesday. Led by Manoj Bajpayee, the series was due to return earlier this year.

The new season will see Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari take on a powerful and brutal new opponent named Raaji, tried by Samantha Akkineni, who is making her digital debut with the series.

The streamer has also released the trailer for the nine-part thriller that will see Srikant continue to shuffle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation of Israel. ‘an imminent attack.

Filled with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action drama series will provide a fascinating glimpse into Srikant’s two worlds.

Creator and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have said they keep their promise that season two will be released by the end of this summer.

“The wait will finally be over on June 4th as Srikant Tiwari returns with an exciting storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face” – Samantha Akkineni, who has done a terrific job, with the cast of the ensemble still being fantastic , “the creators said in a statement.



“We are confident that we have created an exciting season for all of you, despite the need to overcome the pandemic. Hope the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for times. Please stay safe, mask yourself and get vaccinated as soon as you can, ”they added.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the new season of “The Family Man” is bigger, more complex and speeds up the action.

“We are confident that viewers will be delighted to witness the confrontation between Srikant and his enemy. It’s a pleasure for everyone here at Amazon to unveil a gem of content that connects audiences in India and beyond and we just can’t wait for the show’s new season to launch next month. Added Purohit.

Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur also tour the cast. The show also features names from Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.