Paige Spiranac’s brutal blow against ‘actor’ LeBron James

Paige Spiranac joined a chorus of other NBA fans accusing LeBron James of playing in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors. Pic: Getty / Instagram

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac delivered a perfectly executed blow to LeBron James, after the Los Angeles Lakers star guided his team to a dramatic Western Conference NBA play-in victory over the Golden State Warriors.

James gave a long green light three points with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Lakers to a 103-100 victory, despite another impressive performance from league leader Steph Curry.

The Lakers superstar finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Lakers passed 37 points behind league champion Curry .

Golden State had a chance to send him into overtime, but Kent Bazemore had a poor entry pass and sealed the victory for the Lakers – who took the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round game. with Phoenix, second seed.

Golden State host Memphis, who beat San Antonio 100-96 in Wednesday’s other play-in game, for the eighth seed on Friday.

James and Davis were three of 19 off the pitch in the first half before getting back on track. They combined to go 14 of 22 in the second half.

Los Angeles trailed by 13 at halftime and was down 12 midway through the third quarter before recovering.

The reigning NBA champions didn’t secure their first lead until Kyle Kuzma’s layup 56 seconds into the fourth quarter put them 81-79.

The final 12 minutes saw three header changes and five ties until James ‘magic moment sealed the Lakers’ victory.

LeBron James’ three-point epic gave the Lakers a late lead which they managed to hold onto. Pic: Getty

However, much of the post-game debate centered around an incident between James and Draymond Green, which appeared to have poked the Lakers in the eye during the dying stadiums.

James was on his way to the basket when Green’s finger made contact with the eye of the reigning NBA Finals MVP, leaving him lying on the floor for several minutes as medics attended to. of the complaint and administered eye drops.

The four-time NBA champion claimed after the game that he could barely see one eye, following Green’s previous contact.

After Draymond’s finger in the eye, I literally saw three rims there. So, I just pulled in the middle, James told ESPN in a post-game interview.

However, Spiranac and a host of fans took to social media to label James an ‘actor’, insisting he did a lot more about the incident than he justified.

Space Jam 2 is going to be awesome. LeBron is a great actor, ”Spiranac tweeted.

Aussie’s Spurs eliminated by Memphis

In the previous game, Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to give Memphis the edge to stay as the Grizzlies knocked out Aussie Patty Mills and Spurs.

“It feels good, but I mean we’re not in the playoffs yet,” said Grizzlies goaltender Ja Morant. “Just turn the page.”

The Grizzlies play at the Golden State on Friday night for the No. 8 seed and a first-round series starting Sunday against Joe Ingles’ Utah Jazz.

Memphis is trying to go off the rails for three straight seasons without a playoff spot, last season ending in a loss to Portland in the NBA’s opener.

“We still have one in front of us,” said Grizzlies center Jonas Valnciunas.

“Really important. Same importance as tonight. It’s going to be do or die. This is how we build our confidence. This is how we build our experience.”

Valanciunas recorded 23 rebounds and 23 points for Memphis.

