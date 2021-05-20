Neighbors worry when they see my recycling bin

DEAR MISS MANNERS: My community, like many others, encourages recycling, and each household is assigned two open bins for weekly pickup. Because I live alone, I have extra space in my trash cans, so I allow my neighbor, who has a family of five, to put her overflow in mine.

Usually that would be nice, except that it resulted in placing a regular assortment of bottles of his family’s wine on top of each of my bins, in full display for the neighborhood.

I wouldn’t mind, except that I’m a recovering alcoholic – a fact that many on the streets are aware of. This new barrage of alcohol-related waste has led some neighbors to assume that I have relapsed, as I have in the past. I have pushed back several veiled surveys probing the possibility that I might need help again, because my refusal is never fully believed.

I don’t mind helping my neighbor, but how do I politely ask her to exclude bottles of wine from my bins? It sounds funny to say that I’m worried about the neighbors looking at my recyclables and drawing the wrong conclusions, but in reality, that’s exactly what is happening.

SOFT READER: Your goal, when explaining the problem to your neighbor, should be to embarrass her enough to keep the bottles in her own trash. The way to do this is to appear embarrassed yourself.

Miss Manners cautions you to be both definitive and vague: adamant that your concern is not moot – a number of neighbors have in fact approached you, so she cannot dismiss your concern – but vague as to who these are. other neighbors. That way, she can’t embarrass you even more by offering to assure them of your continued sobriety.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Please help me give a polite response to people on the street who feel they should tell me to put on a mask.

Like many others, I suffer from medical conditions that make it very difficult to tolerate a face mask for more than a few moments. Ironically, these same medical issues put me at a higher risk of infection and serious consequences from COVID-19.

I isolate myself as much as possible. I sincerely appreciate others wearing their masks as it helps protect me and people with similar issues. I want those who worry about my lack of a mask to know that I’m not a jerk; I’m just doing my best.

SOFT READER: You could say this is the unfortunate, but predictable, result of the mix of politics and public health.

But it’s actually the result of an older and equally pernicious trend: telling others what to do and feeling justified because the ends (in this case, containing virulent disease) are laudable.

Miss Manners would rather believe the speaker is trying to be helpful – citing a rule you might not be aware of – rather than rude. As such, she recommends a legalistic sounding response, namely, “Thank you, I know about it. I am actually in one of the medically exempt categories. “

Please direct questions to Miss Manners on her website, www.missmanners.com; to his e-mail, [email protected]; or by regular mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.