Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary helps those facing Covid-19 in a special way: The Tribune India





Mona From counseling people facing the virus to setting up a 100-bed hospital in Nagpur; take a flight to motivate the doctors as well as the nurses who work on the ground without rest… Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary has become a Covid soldier. “Nothing happens overnight, everything that comes your way has had the seed for a long time before germinating” is how Gurmeet describes his new path. Always helpful, in his circle of friends and family he took the opportunity as people asked for help. “As an actor, we have this connection with the masses. I just tried as hard as I could. Even on calls; people are in distress. I’ve been through it and sometimes sharing experiences is enough. And it works wonderfully because it saves hospital beds for critical patients. “ Do your part Gurmeet Choudhary With many more queries to come, Gurmeet has now put together a team to help as many people as possible. “It’s not always a victory. Sometimes we lose lives before we can organize treatment, times like this are very difficult. But as we face the pandemic, every effort counts. “ Along with a team of dedicated young doctors, he also set up a 100 bed hospital called Astha in Nagpur. Gurmeet recently visited to motivate them, despite his relatives warning him not to venture into this situation. “It’s the least I can do for the doctors and nurses who work 24 hours a day. If my presence boosts their morale, I’m up for it. He is also in the process of opening a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital in Patna as well as Lucknow. Gurmeet also recently partnered with an IAS coaching institute to take a lot for free, as many are struggling financially. “A lot of people don’t have the means to bring themselves along for this highly competitive exam, so I partnered up with Empower IAS for it.” Know your idols Gurmeet has two characters as idols – Karan of Mahabharata and former Indian President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. “My father was in the military and I grew up listening to Karan stories from him. Putting others before me was something that really fascinated me. He also admires the practical solutions envisioned by Dr Kalam. “It is important to make India free from corruption. People are not dying from illness, but because the life-saving drugs cost a few thousand rupees and are sold for Rs 9 or 11 lakhs per injection. Dr Kalam wanted young people to take matters into their own hands and now is the time. “ For the future After trying out several genres, Gurmeet is enjoying his Bollywood sleeves. Next on her to-do list are movies that are socially relevant. “Bollywood is a huge success not only in our country, but even when I travel abroad; people link India to Bollywood. I want to harness that power and make films about social issues, which can bring real change. “ As he stays in shape by working with an online trainer and eating healthy, he insists we need to use this time to prepare for the post-Covid world. “The post-Covid era would present a new set of challenges.” He hopes we can all hold hands to get out of this situation. “While the poor receive provisions, it is the middle class that suffers. He cannot ask for a ration or financial aid. If a few of us reach out and adopt a family together, and give them moral, financial support, we would be able to get through these difficult times, ”he says. [email protected]







