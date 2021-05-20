BBC Princess Diana investigation set to accuse Martin Bashir – Deadline





The BBC is expected to release today the results of an independent investigation into the methods it used to secure an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Lord Dyson’s investigation is expected to conclude that Martin Bashir, the man who sat down with Diana for the Panorama special 26 years ago, used deceptive tactics to get Princess Diana’s interview, according to the Daily Telegraph. Dyson is said to have established that Bashir – a relatively unknown journalist at the time of the interview – forged documents, including bank statements, in order to gain Princess Diana’s trust. This would have been a violation of the BBC’s editorial rules. The retired judge is also expected to criticize the former BBC management for handling the controversial exclusive interview to the world, amid allegations of cover-up. BBC executives involved include former managing director Tony Hall, who was then the BBC’s news chief. Related story Hugh Grant, Neil Gaiman and Michael Sheen sign letter attacking UK government’s ‘shortsighted political and financial attacks’ on BBC Richard Ayre, the BBC’s editorial policy controller in 1995, testified before Lord Dyson. He told the Telegraph that he informed the former judge of the unacceptable nature of Bashir’s tactics. “The use of deception in carrying out factual programs would only have been permitted in the case of a serious crime investigation … and where there is prima facie evidence of the guilt of that person being the subject of the crime. investigation had already been obtained, ”Ayre said. “These circumstances clearly do not apply to an interview with the Princess of Wales. It would not have been acceptable to use significant deception in this case. “ Former MSNBC presenter Bashir left the BBC last Friday for health reasons. It happened just hours before Lord Dyson released a statement revealing that he had turned his findings over to the BBC. The investigation follows Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer presenting to the BBC an evidence ‘dossier’ that sheds new light on the tactics deployed by Bashir after he was initially cleared by the broadcaster in 1996. Prince William could comment on the findings of the investigation. When the investigation was opened last November, Kensington Palace said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those at the BBC at the time. “







