Bollywood Celebrities Who Turned Down Major Hollywood Roles For Their Bollywood Engagements!

Hollywood recognized the talent of many Bollywood celebrities and gave them the opportunity to work in some of Hollywood’s greatest films. However, these Bollywood celebrities gave up the opportunity from their previous Bollywood engagements.

1.Ronit Roy turned down a role in the Oscar-winning film, “ Zero Dark Thirty ” due to his commitment to Karan Johar’s “ Student of the Year. ” Can you believe he missed such a great opportunity for such a mediocre role in SOTY.

Deepika Padukone got her fame in Hollywood thanks to ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’, but she actually turned down a role in the iconic ‘The Fast And The Furious’ franchise for her role in’ Happy New. Year ”.

3.Irrfan Khan is no stranger to Hollywood fame, but can you believe he turned down a role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ because he was previously engaged in ‘The Lunchbox’? ‘and “ D-Day’ ‘? Working with Christopher Nolan is every actor’s dream, but the legendary actor had the courage to pass the role on.

4. Priyanka Chopra has now established herself in Hollywood but she could have been successful years ago. The actress was offered to star in ‘Immortals’ but turned down the film because she was already working on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’. She had to wait years for Quantico but all’s well that ends well, right?

Did you know that these stars turned down these Hollywood roles for their Bollywood engagements? Do you think these roles could have changed their lives?