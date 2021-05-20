Bollywood gives a miss to foreign locals and explores small towns for reality cinema

NEW DELHI Sangam (1964) was the first Indian film to be shot on a large scale in the European cities of Venice, Paris and Switzerland. The film was a love triangle with Rajendra Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor who directed the film.

Movies like Love in Tokyo (1966) and An evening in Paris (1967) followed suit. A few decades later, filming large portions overseas would become mainstream.

Yash Chopras 1989 movie Chandni was partially filmed in Switzerland. Films by Yash Raj Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) was shot in England and Switzerland.

Kaho naa pyaar hai (2000) was filmed in New Zealand and Thailand. Next year Dil chahta hai, which was partially filmed in Sydney, Australia, has been released. Since then, the majority of Hindi films or Bollywood films have been shot overseas.

But some filmmakers choose to do projects in small towns.

Of Maqbool (2003), Omkara (2006), or Peepli Live (2010) and the beloved Wasseypur Gangs series (2012) to lighter slice of life stories like Bareilly ki barfi (2017), the small town scenery in Bollywood movies turned out to be a godsend.

In recent years, there has been an influx of small town writers and directors, and they now have access to tell their stories, Bollywood director Shashank Khaitan told Zenger News.

This is one of the reasons. And, these films seem relatable mainly because they are made with personal experiences.

He has directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath ki dulhania (2017), and Dhadak (2018) all taking place in a small town in India.

In Shaad Alis Bunty aur babli (2005), two A-list stars, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, ditched the scenery of metropolitan cities like Delhi and Bombay and headed to the Indian hinterland to explore uncharted territory.

Other films that saw traditional actors and the duality of small towns included Dabangg (2010), Raanjhanaa (2013), Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2013), and Heropanti (2014).

So what caused this change?

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018) and the recently released Netflix film Pagglait, thinks it’s because India’s new small town concept is ambitious.

This is because young people in these small towns want to break down their barriers in life, and it has been possible thanks to the internet, Tailang told Zenger News.

Information is now democratized, and they are now able to correspond with the world and can make decisions for themselves without apologizing.

Obviously, most filmmakers have decided to go local with their films to tap into that audience.

In the 1970s and 1980s, most of the Indian audience were laborers, rickshaw pullers, and heroes of that era also adapted to these characters. But now most of the revenue is generated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. So Bollywood started making movies for them, Tailang said.

Not only business, these films have also become the perfect recipe for success due to their pan-Indian connection.

The audience has evolved and they are ready to hear good stories, especially because of the boom in the streaming platform, Mir Sarwar, actor of Bajrangi bhaijaan (2015) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), told Zenger News.

This is why filmmakers and actors experiment with new stories with a small town installed.

The new breed of actors like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal have helped spread these stories.

They don’t hesitate to tackle topics like middle-aged romance, erectile dysfunction, or LGBTQ relationships. They have featured as atypical heroes with the ups and downs of contemporary small town India. The cinema of the escape has experienced a fall.

It is now a question of realism. Now, a rich woman would not fall in love with a poor man, and the story would not follow their conflict in love. With current films, the characters are from the same social strata, so the idea of ​​hyper-realism is no longer relatable because people have realized that this doesn’t happen in real life, Tailang said.

If you look back, you’ll find that until the mid-1990s, Indian actors played comparable small town characters until movie brand Yash Raj Films and filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma emerged, and the audience became addicted to seeing picturesque places.

The trend seems to be changing again because foreign localities have been killed in Bollywood.

There was a time when sites abroad were inaccessible. Now, with the Internet, these places don’t seem far away. The public is no longer in love with them, Khaitan said.

His latest release, Majnu, as part of the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), is located in Barabanki, a town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The change also has a socio-economic logic behind it, as manufacturers have realized that the devil is in the details. You cannot take out the flaming ghats of Varanasiin Masaan (2015), the alleys of Haridwar in Dum laga ke haisha (2015), or the charm of old Lucknow in Gulabo Sitabo (2020).

Taking pictures in smaller towns is also a visual pleasure.

Every city has its own character. Mumbai is more of a cosmopolitan setting as it has people from all over India. So if a filmmaker wants to show a particular caste or culture, they have to go and shoot in that region, Khaitan said.

The so-called infrastructural development is also rapid in the subways, so it loses its original character. In small towns you always have an original landscape. We are all now looking for that charm.

With the current Covid-19 pandemic, most overseas filming, which was planned, has also been suspended.

Karan Johar and his team had made a long recognition across Italy and Spain for his magnum opus Takht and recent release of Salman Khan time had a schedule in Dubai.

However, it was all a draw due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Does this mean that, given the pandemic, Indian shoots are the future?

Any story well told will do well. So the intention is always whether you are making a movie because of a good story or not? Every actor these days only wants to play one strong character, whether in an urban or rural setting, Khaitan said.

If we look at older films, they were almost always stories of ordinary people and their struggles. One way or another, the trend has changed. But now it’s a mix of the two. So now is a good time to create content focused on history and small town rural settings with A list stars, Sarwar said.

