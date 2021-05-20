Hope Indo-Pak Obstacles Will Be Wiped Out: Bollywood Star Arjun Kapoor





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor believes that entertainment has “connected people when it was not really possible due to the political environment”, and hopes that some obstacles between Pakistan and India will soon be broken down. The actor sat down with Bollywood Hungama to talk about his last outingSardar ka grandson,in which he plays a devoted grandson who embarks on a mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with his ancestral home across the border and has had quite the positive vision on the often strained relations of neighboring countries. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) Speaking about Pakistan’s general response to Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor referred to the extremely volatile relations between the two countries over the past two years, saying, “I would refuse to believe that entertainment has not crossed borders and has not connected people when it was not really possible due to the political environment and the bureaucracy. “ “This is a time when emotions have resonated today and people come together and leave aside borders and whatever political scenario might have been a year or two ago,” he added. Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared his belief that the environment of austerity between neighboring countries “is not about the people” and that it “has a certain diplomatic, bureaucratic and political twist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) Arjun Kapoor added that perhaps the only rivalry Indians and Pakistanis share is limited to cricket. “Except for cricket we have friendship and I just hope that the friendship is maintained and maintained,” he said. “Today the obstacles are more numerous; I hope that some obstacles will be removed. I can just hope and pray that the distance and emptiness created will disappear and we can coexist with peace. The 35-year-old also spoke about how Pakistanis stood up to help India during its worst COVID-19 crisis earlier this month. “You have to remember that when needed there was a helping hand and that should be respected from a wider perspective,” said Arjun Kapoor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) “Today people don’t think about the situation, people face the situation. I respect this and consider this and hope it will not be forgotten. After 6 months, things will be better; we might want to go back to some postures about how we believe. But this is where humanity must grow, mature and evolve, ”he urged. Sardar ka grandsonAlso stars Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta alongside Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and was released on May 18. comments comments







