Entertainment
Black actors denounce hair abuse: I was told they didn’t have the budget | Fashion
Hollywood figures call for more diversity in hair and make-up departments on sets, after black actors spoke out about their experiences of racism, including being told there was no budget to cut their type’s hair.
Camille Friend, a top stylist who has worked on Black Panther, Tenet, and Captain Marvel, said hairstylists who don’t know how to work with dark hair shouldn’t be working on movies or televisions.
It’s 2021 and it’s still a huge industry problem, she told The Guardian. There shouldn’t be any hairdressers or makeup artists without knowing all the hair textures and skin tone colors. There must be better education for all hairdressers and makeup artists.
Friend comments follow hair and makeup fairness revelations: Changing the industry standard virtual event, who saw black actors share their experiences of hair abuse.
New Girl actor Lamorne Morris has been told he has to get his hair done by stylists on a production. I should go to the hair salon at 4:30 a.m. before departure to have my hair cut, he said. When I got to get on I would see everyone in the hair and makeup trailer getting their hair cut. When I asked why I couldn’t get my hair cut at work, it was because that’s what they told me they didn’t have the budget for my hair.
West Wings Dule Hill was forced to style their hair more than once, because among all the stylists employed on a production, no one knew how to make hair that looked like mine.
Think Like A Man actor Meagan Good has said his hair has been mismanaged on set. When [the hairstylist] went to squeeze my hair, he put a metal comb under the comb and that comb slipped and the pressure comb burned my forehead, she recalled.
She added: I had about five or six tooth marks on my face. It was quite frustrating for someone to say that they knew how to do it and not really to do it and to kind of use me as an experiment.
Last month, Ma Raineys Black Bottoms Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson made history after becoming the first black women to win Oscars for makeup and hair, but Friend said Hollywood continues to struggle with representation in hair and makeup.
I absolutely think it’s great that Nia and Jamika won the Academy Award, Friend said. Do I think this will make a difference? The answer is not yet.
She added that she believes the internal structure of the company needs to change, with the responsibility falling on producers who hire outside of their comfort zone to create a more inclusive experience on set.
[They have to] look for well-trained hairdressers and makeup artists for the diversity of the cast, she said. Hairdressers and makeup artists who are not qualified to do Bipoc hairstyles or makeup should not accept jobs if offered to them.
Friend also believes that the actors’ union needs to make the necessary changes because they hold a lot of power. [The Screen Actors Guild] is a very powerful union and they have the power to change the rules for their actors of color, she said. They may demand that black actors have a say in who is hired for hair and makeup departments, including barbers. It should be a requirement.
