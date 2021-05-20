Bob Dylan turns 80: why octogenarian Bob Dylan still has the power to electrify

The Blowin in the Wind writer is set to blow out the candles on his 80th birthday cake at his home in Malibu, Calif., Monday week. I’m sure Bob Dylan hasn’t changed the point he expressed on his 2012 album Tempest: I’m not dead yet. My bell is still ringing, my fingers crossed like the first Roman kings.

week ext to add to the 4000 books on him three new books and a reissue are coming out. Even after all these years, he remains, as one of his most famous songs Like a Rolling Stone says, a complete stranger.

He is a stubborn enigma the Holden Caulfield of Forgotten American Hearts. And that’s how he likes it.

Bob really doesn’t like people he knows to talk about his life, Byrds’ Roger McGuinn once said. From the lonely death of Hattie Carroll to A Hard Rains A-Gonna Fall to Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands, Dylan is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

So, no better man to tell stories, some of which had nothing to do with the truth …

At age 10, he fled to a traveling carnival. His parents kicked him out. He boarded a freight train out of the dark on a pilgrimage to meet the dying Woody Guthrie in New York City. He drove a bakery truck. He was a juggler. He was an orphan. He was born in a dust storm in Oklahoma.

Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on May 24, 1941, to Abe and Beatty, the American offspring of the Jewish people who immigrated from Ukraine (after the pogroms) and Lithuania in 1905 and 1902.

In 1947, when Abe contacted polio, the family moved to a house in Hibbing, an iron ore town near the Canadian border that Dylan painted as a righteous romance of old. Every now and then a cart would pass through town with a gorilla in a cage or, I remember, a mummy under glass, he once recalled. It was a very itinerant place, no highways yet, just country roads everywhere. There was an innocence in it all, and I don’t remember anything bad that ever happened.

Reconcile that with the man who would later paint an overwhelming misanthropic portrait of the world, full of murder, betrayal and deception. I went down to the killer floors, he sang in Soon After Midnight.

In 1951, in elementary school, he and his classmates learned to hide under their desks when the air raid sirens sounded. Their teachers told them that the Russians could drop planes or drop bombs on them.

These were the same Russians with whom Dylans’ uncles Paul, Maurice, Jack, Max, Louis and Vernon had fought alongside World War II not long before. (His father couldn’t fight in the war because of the disease.) Now they had become monsters who came to slit our throats and cremate us, he said years later. It seemed strange. Living under a cloud of fear like this robs a child of their mind.

He celebrated his bar mitzvah on May 22, 1954. There weren’t too many Jews in Hibbing, he recalled in 1985. Most of them were related. The city did not have a rabbi and it was time for me to be a bar mitzvah. Suddenly, a rabbi showed up in strange circumstances for only a year. He and his wife got off the bus in the dead of winter. He came just in time for me to learn this stuff.

According to Dylan, the rabbi later identified as Reuben Maier was an old man from Brooklyn with a white beard, black hat, and black clothing, whom he met at a cafe in Hibbing. It was a rock n roll cafe that I also frequented.

After leading this bar mitzvah, the rabbi simply disappeared. People didn’t want him. It wasn’t like any rabbi’s idea. It was an embarrassment. And I never saw him again. It’s like he’s coming and going like a ghost.

Later, young Dylan discovered that the rabbi was Orthodox. The Jews thus separate. Orthodox, conservative, reformist, as if God called them that. Christians too. Baptists, Assembly of God, Methodists, Calvinists. God has no respect for a person’s title. He doesn’t care what your name is.

What makes this observation fascinating is that God and biblical imagery played such a big part in his words almost from the start. His 1963 protest song Blowin in the Wind is a nod to the Gospel of John where Jesus teaches a Pharisee, Nicodemus, that the spirit of God is like the wind that blows where it wills.

Highway 61 Revisited, the title track from the 1965 flagship album of the same name, is his hipster reimagining Isaac’s sacrifice in Genesis. Oh, God said to Abraham: Kill me a son! Abe says, man, you gotta put me on it, sings Dylan. All Along the Watchtower (1967) recalls the prophecy of the book of Isaiah.

His 1975 song Tangled Up in Blue is about a man and woman freed from their sin when they read Dantes Divine comedy. That’s not to mention his Born Again Christian trilogy, the albums Slow train coming (1979), Checked in (1980) and Love stroke (nineteen eighty one).

He has recorded over 600 songs and released 39 studio albums from his eponymous debut in 1965 to the last summers. Rough and turbulent ways. Between the two, he was deified and denounced in equal measure.

Bob Dylan in Great Britain on April 28, 1965. Photo by H. Thompson / Getty Bob Dylan in Great Britain on April 28, 1965. Photo by H. Thompson / Getty

In 1965 he was booed at the Newport Folk Festival when he played an electric Fender Stratocaster. the New York Times writer Marion Meade reprimanded it in 1971: There is no more comprehensive catalog of sexist insults than Just Like a Woman. In July 1976, accepting the presidential nomination to the Democratic National Convention, Jimmy Carter referred to Its Alright, Ma (Im Only Bleeding) in his speech. Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

He wrote some of the best albums of all time: Blonde on blonde (1966), Blood on the slopes (1975), Desire (1976), Wasted time (1997) and Modern times (2006). He also released some of the worst albums: Burlesque Empire (1985) and Knocked Out Charged (1986).

Last year playwright Conor McPherson used Dylans’ songbook to conjure a Broadway show, Girl from the north of the country, located in Depression-era Duluth. Now in his eighth decade, the boy from the north has heard it all and he’s unlikely to care. You imagine his Endless tour (which started in 1988) will only be thand when he does.

