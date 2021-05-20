Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to be the first Bollywood film to appear on Apple TV in over 65 countries: Bollywood News – Jioforme

Long awaited from Salman Khan Radhe: your most wanted purchase On his first day in India, he recorded over 4.2 million views. It was not only a victory for the director, but it was also a reason for the film industry as a whole to rejoice. Another Feather of the Glorious Hat will be the first Bollywood film to air on Apple TV (iTunes) in more than 65 continents, including Belgium, Denmark, Canada, Fiji and Malaysia, including Africa, the ‘Asia and Europe. It is the fact that he has become. Sri Lanka, South Africa, Mauritius.

Additionally, the maker will release movies to other regions in the coming days, covering more than 100 countries in total on various platforms such as Google Play, Singtel in Singapore and MyMovies in Africa. Outside of Apple TV time It is currently being broadcast live on platforms such as Bell Fibe TV and Optik TV in Canada, Africa box office, Caribbean Flow On-Demand and Zee5 on Premium Video Demand (PVOD). It is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film has been shown to the public in such a unique format.

With the strategic approach of Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios Radhe-Your most wanted purchaseThe Hindi film industry has finally found a successful solution to release its films as the pandemic continues. With the love and admiration of audiences around the world, the film is set to make history with a huge response.

Abroad time With safety rules in mind, it works great in theaters. In the United Arab Emirates, the film was rated number one. At 1 am during the opening of the weekend, Godzilla vs. Kong And Bad boys for life By the number of registrations.

Radhe: your most wanted purchase It was announced by the ZEE Studios linked Salman Khan film produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life’s Private Limited. The film was released on May 13, 2021 in the UK with Eid and May 17.

