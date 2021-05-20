What you need to know about Art Basel Live: Hong Kong





Ongoing travel restrictions mean that many art collectors, curators and critics around the world won’t be able to make it to Art Basel Hong Kong next month, so Art Basel is trying to take them to the fair. The show announced a new digital initiative, Art Basel Live: Hong Kong, to complement its in-person event, which will be held May 19-23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC). Art Basel Live: Hong Kong will offer virtual tours and live presentations of the event, as well as a daily HKCEC broadcast featuring highlights from the fair and news on other cultural events taking place in the city. The show will be hosted from May 16 to 23. Art Basel Live: Hong Kong will also feature online viewing rooms from all participating galleries, giving exhibitors a chance to promote their stands to a global audience. Related: Could NFTs Be the Last Must-Have in Museum Gift Shops?

More than 100 galleries from around the world are participating in this event, which is the first major event organized by Art Basel since the start of the pandemic. “As we prepare to host our first physical fair since 2019, we are excited to launch a parallel digital program that brings the excitement and vibrancy of the show in person to audiences around the world,” said Marc Spiegler, world director of Art Basel. “Art Basel Live is an important step forward in building our online viewing rooms, which we launched in early 2020, adding a rich digital layer to the physical experience of exhibiting and viewing the art of the whole world. Adeline Ooi, Asia Director of Art Basel, adds: “We are delighted to be able to stage our show in Hong Kong this year, not only here at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center but also via a digital platform that will allow an audience global to participate. Art Basel Live: Hong Kong will allow us to present the exceptional presentations of our galleries and the exciting cultural offerings of Hong Kong to our global network of collectors and patrons. ” Related: 4 Things To Know About UOB’s Painting Of The Year Competition Turning 40 This Year

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos