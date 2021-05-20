Entertainment
Horoscope for Thursday 05/20/21 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 – April 18): You are entering a time of great change, but it is not just another “transition”. Now is the time to rearrange things to your liking.
TAURUS. (April 19 – May 19): Make sure you don’t confuse status and symbol. One is real and the other is an imaginary friend.
GEMINI. (May 20 – June 19): The Sun enters Gemini today. You may feel like a marathon runner collapsing at the finish line, but you have been doing it for the past few weeks!
CANCER. (June 20 – July 21): It is still too early to ask what the return on investment is. It would be like digging up a seed to see if it has already sprouted. Take a step back and let nature take its course.
LEO. (July 22 – August 21): You have staked your claim, but you don’t know what to do with it. This is why they say that necessity is the mother of invention. Fortunately, the Sun in Gemini will turn these mental wheels.
VIRGIN. (August 22 – September 21): A rivalry is unleashed without any fault on your part. You hate to prove yourself, but you will be up to it.
BALANCE. (September 22 – October 21): The Sun enters Gemini. Now you can think clearly! Start by changing your mind about half of the decisions made last week.
SCORPIO. (October 22 – November 20): You have always managed other people’s money better than your own. It’s time to take advantage of it.
SAGITTARIUS. (November 21 – December 20): Prepare for the Sun in Gemini. This is when you can expect people to push your buttons and punch holes in your arguments – and all in the name of fun! Lasts four weeks.
CAPRICORN. (December 21 – January 18): Focus on managing your time and resources. There is room for improvement in this long neglected corner of your life.
AQUARIUS. (January 19 – February 17): You are as good as your last brilliant idea. You’ve been through a drought, so you’ll be happy to know that a major brainstorming is underway.
PISCES. (February 18 – March 19): Is a loved one part of the problem or part of the solution? You need a peaceful environment to come home at the end of the day.
