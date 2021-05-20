Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-month-old puppy gifted to her in Prince Philip’s final days dies
Queen Elizabeth’s puppy Fergus died on Wednesday, according to the report, and a royal insider has confirmed the loss.
More than a month after losing her husband, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has witnessed more heartache at the death of one of her little ones. According to a latest report in People, the puppy was one of two puppies offered to the Queen during Prince Philip’s last days. Fergus the puppy died on Wednesday, according to the report. However, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the reports.
People have revealed Fergus to be a Dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund. It was named after the late uncle of Queen Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who lost his life during World War I in 1915. The second puppy was named Muick and the name means a favorite place near Balmoral Castle .
A royal insider confirmed the puppy’s disappearance to the post and commented on the same saying: ‘Everything is very sad’. Conversely, the queen is very fond of dogs and horses and has been taking care of pets since her teenage years.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 a few weeks after returning home after a month-long hospital stay. The late Duke’s funeral service took place on April 17 as the royal family gathered to pay their final respects in an intimate reunion.
Since Prince Philip’s disappearance, the Queen has continued to attend royal engagements after taking a brief hiatus. While she was present for the opening day of the British Parliament, she also virtually attends engagements.
