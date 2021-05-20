Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn Has The Biggest Stunt Of Gunn’s Career





Suicide Squad director James Gunn reveals that Margot Robbie not only has the biggest stunt in the movie, but the biggest stunt of her career.

Director James Gunn reveals Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn doesn’t just have the most epic stunt everThe suicide squad, but the most complicated stunt in Gunn’s career to date. While discussing the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, Gunn praised Robbie’s talents forAP, stating, “She’s capable of doing comedy. She’s capable of doing drama. And physically, she’s a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, gorgeous, and gorgeous way. And I have so wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around (Robbies character) Harley, and it was so much fun creating on every level, from working with the stuntmen to working with her. probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before. “ RELATED: Suicide Squad Achieves an R Rating for Graphic Nudity and Gore theGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3directorcontinued, “[Margot Robbie] can do anything. Or I thought she could do it all. And then one day she had to sing and I said: OK, you can do anything but one thing. But she’s such a great actress. She embodies the character. “ In April, Robbie already shared his take on The Cupid of Crime, stating: “One of the first things I said [The Suicide Squad writer/director] James [Gunn] was, I think Harley is a catalyst for chaos. That’s not necessarily your narrative center, and sometimes it’s great when the plot points can rest on the shoulders of other characters, and she can be the thing that explodes. a whole sequence of events. It’s something I felt he was okay with based on … the script. “ RELATED: Looks Like The Suicide Squad Has Multiple Post-Credits Scenes Robbie first described Harley Quinn in 2016Suicide Squad and reprized the role of director Cathy Yan’sBirds of prey–which earned her a Super Critics’ Choice Award for Best Superhero Film Actress. Written and directed by James Gunn, The suicide squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker and Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. KEEP READING: Why The Suicide Squad Has Starro As One Of Its Main Villains Source: AP Sucker Punch is a pop culture indictment, says Zack Snyder

