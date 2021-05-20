Bollywood: Jr NTRs poster for RRR unveiled on his birthday







Jr NTR in the poster for ‘RRR’.

Image Credit: twitter.com/tarak9999

On Thursday, the directors of the much-talked-about magnum opus RRR unveiled an animated poster featuring Jr NTR for his birthday on May 20. and Alia Bhatt, Baahubali SS filmmaker Rajamouli took to Twitter and showed off the full look of Komaram Bheem, played by NTR. My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he is strong and daring! Heres @ tarak9999 like the #KomaramBheem INTENSE of #RRRMovie, he wrote. RRR is said to be a fictional story set in the 1920s before independence and will be based on the life of two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is funded by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The Telugu NTR superstar turned 38 on May 20, and a day earlier urged supporters not to hold birthday celebrations due to the pandemic. The social media post comes about a week after actor Aadi said he tested positive for COVID-19. My dear fans, a big thank you to each of you. I saw your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you for this love. I am doing great and hope to test negative soon, he said in the statement. Each year the affection you show on my birthday is something that I truly treasure. But in these trying times, the greatest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow the local foreclosure rules. Besides Jr NTR, RRR also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film was originally slated for release on July 30, 2020. However, unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, have forced the makers to push back the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown have again disrupted production. Finally, filming resumed in October of last year and the film is currently in production. RRR is expected to be released in multiple languages ​​on October 13 of this year.







