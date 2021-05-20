Teresa Giudice throws her brother Joe Gorga under the bus

Teresa Giudice said she wasn’t going to throw her brother Joe Gorga under the bus The Real Housewives of New Jersey special reunion on Wednesday, May 19 on Bravo.

Then she proceeded to throw it under the figurative bus.

Host Andy Cohen read a litany of accusations by Giudice’s ex Joe Giudice that beset Gorga’s character regarding the treatment of his parents, who are now both diminished.

Cohen then asked Giudice if there was any truth in what Joe Giudice had said.

Look, there are some, said Giudice, after having equivocated. I don’t throw my brother under the bus but there are times that they (Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga) didn’t come. I will never forget that Christmas Eve with Kathy. He chose Kathy over his sister.

Joe and Melissa Gorga spent several hours at the home of former cast member Kathy Wakiles on Christmas Eve 10 years ago.

Joe Giudice was deported to his native Italy after serving his 41-month federal sentence for mail fraud, wire transfer and bankruptcy. He chose to leave the country in October 2019 rather than wait for his decision to appeal in custody.

Teresa Giudice served 11 months in federal prison on similar charges. Joe Gorga said the angst over the sentences was a debilitating factor for their parents. Joe Giudice recently retorted that Joe Gorga’s driving was more debilitating, Cohen said.

He said the only person who hurt your father was Joe Gorga, Cohen told Teresa Giudice about Joe Giudice’s statement. (Joe Gorga) took money from your father, that your parents lost their house because of Joe Gorga. He never helped your mother when she was sick, he never showed up when she was in the hospital. Melissa never checked her. I mean, it just goes on and on.

Joe Gorga said that what Joe Giudice was not true and that he should apologize to him.

Do you know what Joe Giudice should say? He should say, “I have a mother, I have a sister, I have four daughters. I wouldn’t want that to happen to them. Joe Gorga you are right and I apologize to you. Said Joe Gorga. Because I still haven’t heard him make a public apology for anything.

The toll of prison sentences for the family, and in particular Joe Giudice’s guilt for the crimes, has surfaced this season in a shouting match between Joe and Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

My parents kept it for a long time because they had four granddaughters to take care of and they loved it, Joe Gorga said Wednesday. It was a very difficult time.

I know you went to prison, continued Joe Gorga, addressing Sister Teresa Giudice. We went to jail too, and walked into a house and we said, Hi, how are you? to the man who put your daughter or sister in jail. My mom, think about what it did to her. Do you know how many times she cried for me? She didn’t cry for you, she was strong.

At the end of the exchange, Joe Gorga said he was done with the name Joe Giudice, and Cohen asked Teresa Giudice to ask herex-husband not to speak publicly about the Gorgas.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, who have four daughters together, divorced in 2020 but are now in the sex toy business together. The second part of the reunion takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26 on Bravo.

Chris Jordan, originally from Jersey Shore, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network, New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; [email protected]