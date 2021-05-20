Fear Street on Netflix: RL Stine gets R rating in new film trilogy





Netflix

Horror author RL Stine’s Fear Street books make a comeback as three Netflix movies released back to back. The ’90s series spanned over 50 books, with the source material slightly creepier than Stine’s other popular book series, Goosebumps – and this is reflected in what Stine himself describes as a noted horror. R. Netflix has dropped the Fear Street Trailer Wednesday, showing a series of murders in the city of Shadyside over a span of 300 years. Fear Street Part One: 1994 will be released on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16. “In 1994, a group of teenagers discovered that the terrifying events that have haunted their city for generations can all be linked – and that they could be the next targets,” Netflix said in the teaser caption. Each movie’s cast is different, but like the computer series, we see the same characters (and their ancestors) at different ages. Leigh Janiak directs and co-writes all three films. “Fear Street fans are going to be in for a treat – and some major surprises,” Stine said in the press release. “Readers know the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrill – and a lot more terror!” Read more: Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2021 New movies coming in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

