Governor Cooper proposes $ 10 million to improve Speedway

ROCKINGHAM – Governor Roy Cooper has offered to send $ 10 million in US bailout funds to the Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex as part of his efforts to support the motorsport industry that has been devastated by the COVID pandemic -19.

The plan would allocate a total of $ 45 million to motorsports in the state, of which $ 30 million will be split between The Rock, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, an additional $ 10 million will go to opportunity grants for motorsports and outdoor events, and $ 5. million for natural and cultural tourist trails. It remains to be seen whether the proposal will be approved by the state legislature.

“If approved, we would be blessed and grateful for all that has gone into our efforts to bring The Rock back to its former glory,” said Justin Jones, vice president of operations for The Rock.

Jones added that the money would likely be used for repaving the track. A few years ago, Cooper proposed to allocate $ 8 million for the track to support a pedestrian bridge over US 1 to provide a safe path for foot traffic between The Rockingham Dragway and The Rock, and to support other improvements, including connecting the track to the public sewer. service, but it never materialized. When asked if these new funds would be used again to support the idea of ​​the bridge, Jones said the list of things they wanted to improve on the site was “a mile long.”

“We are moved, we are excited, we are motivated and if everything turns out for us then it will be a dream come true for us and The Rock,” he said.

As renovations continue, and there are plenty of them, Jones confirmed that Speedway staff have met with NASCAR officials in recent weeks to discuss future plans. Nothing is set in stone, but Jones said it was “on the horizon”.

“It’s something we’re aiming for and we’ll see how realistic that is when we speak with NASCAR,” Jones said.

The money for the Speedway was Cooper and his staff’s idea, not something Speedway management had asked for, according to Jones. Cooper’s comprehensive plan for the $ 5.7 billion federal funding the state has received includes efforts to help families affected by the pandemic, improve infrastructure, and improve access to higher education.

“This pandemic has posed a unique challenge for us in a generation. And these funds have given us a unique opportunity, ”Cooper said in a statement. “North Carolina’s funding from the American Rescue Plan positions our state for shared recovery and enables us to create a North Carolina that works for all.”

In Cooper’s statement on the need for Speedway funds, he says that North Carolina is “the birthplace of motorsport,” having hosted the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Fairground in 1949, and that the state is home to NASCAR’s Hall of Fame Headquarters and 90 percent of racing teams are based in North Carolina, according to the governor.

Gene McLaurin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership, said running “is part of who we are in North Carolina and Richmond County.”

“This [proposal] just show [Cooper’s] commitment not only to motorsport, but also to rural North Carolina and particularly Richmond County with this type of assistance, ”McLaurin said. “We’ll see what happens, but it’s a very positive thing for our community that we stay on its radar.”

McLaurin said he continued to promote motorsport in Richmond County in talks with the governor and his staff. His history as mayor of Rockingham when NASCAR hosted events in the county, upon their departure and return, has helped him build the connections needed to make things happen.

He added that the Rockingham Dragway is also “due” to some improvement projects because of the continued benefits they provide to county and area motorsport fans.

“I have a long history of promoting our Speedway for all kinds of activities and I just think it has the potential to bring top level racing back to Richmond County – is it now NASCAR? I don’t mean that, but top level racing not only on the oval track, but bringing more events to the Rockingham Dragway, ”McLaurin said.

McLaurin declined to comment on any future plans to bring NASCAR back to the county, but said “there is a lot of interest” in the Speedway and the Dragway.

“It’s a very positive thing for our entire North Carolina region,” McLaurin said.

