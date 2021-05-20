PHOTOS of the lavish Bollywood celebrity house in Mumbai





Bombay

Posted: May 20, 2021 4:45 p.m. 1 / 6 Lavish Sanjay Dutts Home in Mumbai Sanjay Dutt is a very popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s son made his acting debut in 1981 with Rocky and has had a successful career spanning over four decades. Having starred in over 187 films, Sanjay Dutt has managed to build a huge fan base for himself with the completely classic, iconic and versatile characters he has portrayed on screen. The actor made headlines after being arrested under TADA and gun laws in 1993. He was convicted of violating the gun law for possession of illegal weapons and sentenced to five years. from prison. Sanjay Dutt was released from prison in 2016, after which a biopic on his life was made by Rajkumar Hirani using Ranbir Kapoor to play the character of Sanjay Dutt. The amount of love the film received from audiences around the world was a result of people still having a lot of love and respect for the actor. Today, Sanjay Dutt is staying in a lavish house in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai called Imperial Heights. Here are photos of the lavish house of Sanjay Dutts in Mumbai that will give a person major interior design goals. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

2 / 6 A place of worship Sanjay Dutt built a temple inside his house where they worship the god. Photo credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

3 / 6 Velvet sofa Sanjay Dutt has a chocolate-colored velvet sofa in his home that matches the color of the walls and curtains in the particular section of his house. Photo credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

4 / 6 A little red to add to the color palette Sanjay Dutt has red colored walls and furniture with white marble flooring in a particular section of his house. Photo credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

5 / 6 Wood flooring Sanjay Dutt has a section in his house with full hardwood floors. Photo credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

6 / 6 Elegant stairs Sanjay Dutt has elegant black staircases united with white marble flooring in a particular part of his house. Photo credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram







