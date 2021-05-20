The Queen shares a breathtaking Irish home with a non-royal look inside



















May 20, 2021 at 10:24 am CEST



Bridie wilkins The Queen’s House: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has a Royal Residence in Northern Ireland called Hillsborough Castle and the last time she visited was in 2016.

Hillsborough Castle is the QueenHer official residence in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and her last visit was in 2016. It is also home to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, who hosts an annual garden party there, usually attended by a representative royal. In 2014, The historic Royal Palaces have taken over the management of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and have started a five-year renovation that is said to have cost £ 24million., but it’s fair to say that the house has always been breathtaking. Looked… AFTER: Prince Charles makes unprecedented changes after taking over the Queen’s house SHOP: Garden furniture trends set to be big in 2021, from fire pit tables to prosecco bars Loading the player … WATCH: The Queen joins a video call from the Windsor Castle living room When the Queen met Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers in 2014, they posed for photos in one of the living rooms in the house. It is decorated with yellow wallpaper and cream rugs, and has two oak armchairs furnished with blue striped cushions. There is a large sash window framed in flowery curtains, and the Queen has decorated with a selection of artwork on the walls. MORE: Inside the Queen’s official Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual garden party in 2016. They were photographed in front of the two-story Georgian mansion, which has large steps leading up to the entrance, and a magnificent water fountain. In total, the house is surrounded by 96 acres of land. When the house reopened after renovations in 2019, Prince charles unveiled a painting of himself hanging in one of the living rooms. The space has yellow walls and large high ceilings. The RBS 6 Nations Grand Slam winning Irish rugby team were invited to Hillsborough Castle in 2009. The Queen welcomed them to another lounge, which has pale blue walls and a royal marble door with gold carvings complex. MORE: Will Prince Charles Ever Live at Buckingham Palace? Royals and officials who visit Hillsborough Castle are required to sign the guestbook. The Queen was pictured as she did in 2014, giving a peek at a separate reception room from the house, with pale pink walls, a large picture hanging in a bronze frame, and an oak table where are positioned photo frames and a striped lamp. . The Queen and then Irish President Mary McAleese had a meeting in a room with bright red walls and a white open fireplace. They were seated in gold and gold chairs with pink striped upholstery. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







