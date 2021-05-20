Women successfully redefine traditional Bollywood heroine

The conventional Bollywood heroine is often one-dimensional, incredibly perfect, and confined to song and dance routines. A few films in the recent past, however, have challenged these notions on the big screen as well as on OTT platforms by portraying women in all their depth and complexity. Here are some of those memorable characters.

UPASANA AT AXONE

Upasana (Sayani Gupta) in this Yoodlee production is part of the migrant community in northeast Delhi. Her body language and habitual mistrust show how cautious and vulnerable she feels in an environment that treats her and her friends like strangers. Yet as the film progresses, we see Upasana dealing with her love life, her conflicted feelings about a friend who was in a relationship with her boyfriend, and her own insecurities with growing confidence. Her determination to cook a special dish to celebrate a wedding finally wins, and her innocence and strength we cherish more than any other character. Gupta portrays Upasana with no gimmicks and gives us a heroine we’ve never seen before as the protagonist of a mainstream Bollywood movie. Credit also goes to director Nicholas Kharkongor for giving us a complex story about race and prejudice that we’re not entirely familiar with.

AJJI

Female anger is often portrayed without nuance in Bollywood cinema. In Devashish Makhija’s dark and brooding director “Ajji” (A Yoodlee production), anger is a slow-burning force that takes over the life of a grandmother (Sushama Deshpande in an unforgettable performance). She’s not a one-note heroine who decides to take revenge one fine day after a tragedy, then spectacularly pulls off a cathartic kill. She observes, stalks the man who destroyed her family with unwavering focus, and prepares herself psychologically and physically (watch how she learns how to mince meat with the help of a butcher friend) to face a man whose privilege puts him on the line. protects from the consequences of her In commercial cinema, a grandmother is usually a benevolent character incidental to the theme, but here Ajji is the protagonist and the plotter because it is through her that a story that usually ends in unreported rape, leads to a conclusion no one expected. Ajji represents a part of society that has been denied the right to justice even in the movies because in any other movie she could have been a poor old woman crying over her granddaughter’s crumpled body. Here, the tailor who may have lived his entire life, being neglected on the fringes of society, refuses to accept injustice and will do what he can to balance the scales of power.

SANDHYA AT PAGGLAIT ‘

How many young widows can make the front page of a Bollywood film? In Umesh Bists, a quirky “ Pagglait ” staging, you meet one of those protagonists who can’t even fully mourn her late husband because her marriage was loveless and maybe arranged just for the sake of convenience. She spends much of the film, clad in an unflattering cardigan, surrounded by a group of bossy and boisterous parents, wondering what happened to all of her aspirations. Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) is a real person who feels suffocated by widowhood and when she discovers a secret from her husband’s past, she is forced to reassess her short-lived marriage and also how she wants to live, the person she wants to be and dreams she wants to pursue now that she has the freedom to do so. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment, the film gave us such an authentic character that we all felt we had met her somewhere.

BHARATI TO GEELI PUCHHI ‘

When was the last time you saw a Bollywood heroine who was Dalit, Queer and Blue Collar? Maybe never before meeting her In Geeli Puchhi in the recently released Netfilx movie compilation Ajeeb Daastaans. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film introduces us to a factory worker Bharati Mondol (a brilliant Konkana Sensharma) who has faced caste and gender prejudices all her life, is made fun of at work and is denied an office job. for which it is qualified. She watches angrily as the job is handed over to upper caste woman Priya Sharma (Aditi Rao Hydari), but is slowly won over by the naive affection of her new colleague.

The two are drawn to each other until the identity of Bharatis Dalit establishes his exclusion from Priyas life conclusively. But that’s not where the story ends. Bharati finds a way not only to get the job she wants, but to establish once and for all that she will no longer be denied her share of humanity.

VIDYA BAGCHI IN ‘KAHAANI’

This 2012 Sujoy Ghosh director (he also co-produced the film) had a heroine who didn’t play second fiddle to anyone, drove the plot on her own, was the survivor of a tragedy, and an Avenger with a baby bump. Ghosh had a hard time getting the film to shoot because the producers didn’t want to invest in a film where a pregnant woman was the main star, but Vidya Balan’s histrionism and poise guided the film to success at the box office and critically acclaimed bushels. “Kahaani” has proven that even low budget movies with female stars can make a lot of money. He also established Balan as a Bollywood actor who can be every woman while still being extraordinary. Much of the film’s success has come from the unwavering courage of the heroine who meticulously hatches a plan to smoke a mass murderer out of his hiding place, then kills him without a moment’s hesitation as the Durga Puja celebrations reach a peak. crescendo around her. And she does it without melodrama and with icy precision that leaves audiences in awe.

