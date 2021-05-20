Martin Freeman criticizes Jim Carrey for an acting method | Entertainment

Martin Freeman called Jim Carrey self-aggrandizing, selfish and narcissistic.
The Hobbit actor insisted the 59-year-old star should have been fired from Andy Kaufman’s 1999 biopic, Man on the Moon, after refusing to break up the character throughout the four months of filming and insisted on being called Andy even when the cameras weren’t rolling, as featured in the 2017 documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which examined the performance of the comics in the film.
He fumed: For me, and I’m really sure Jim Carrey is a lovely, intelligent person, but this was the most self-glorious, selfish, narcissistic f ****** b ******* that I have already seen.
The idea that anything in our culture would celebrate or support this is deranged, literally deranged
He should have been fired. Can you imagine if he had been someone else he would have been severed let alone fired he would have gotten rid of. This is the ridiculous leeway given to some people.
Martin felt that Jim had been very amateurish going this far and criticized the method’s approach as pretentious nonsense.
He added on the Off Menu podcast: You have to stay grounded in reality and that doesn’t mean you don’t get lost between the action and the cut, but the rest is utterly pretentious nonsense.
It’s very amateurish; it is essentially a notion of amateur because for me it is not a professional attitude. Do the job, man, do your job.
The 49-year-old actor suggested the Truman Show actor was being cheated and admitted that he hoped his elaborate performance and comments in the documentary were all a joke.
He said: I think that’s what this Jim Carrey thing looks like to me, at the very, very end he says that something that relates to his Christlike self-greatness and makes me think of the very last second, that’s all. is it a liquidation?
Because, clearly, he’s a very funny person and he absolutely knows where is ‘funny’ all the time, but I think he got lost in this delusion of thinking he’s a guru or a wrong because not many people do that once you get to the top of the mountain, what are you going to do then?
What makes your life meaningful because you can basically discuss what we’re doing, yes it doesn’t cure illnesses but it has mobility and it’s reasonably important but if not is not the case, you have to go.
Jim, you should have been more careful in school if you wanted to do something more important. Hope he was kidding.
In the Netflix documentary, Jim insisted that his performance in Man on the Moon was beyond his control.
He said in the opening credits: Andy Kaufman introduced himself, patted me on the shoulder and said sit down, I’m gonna do my movie, what happened after was out of my control .
And he claimed that no one working on the film knew what was real and not real half the time.
He added: I didn’t know what was real or wrong. We just went with Andy and Tony and wherever their whim took you and the emotions were often very real.
