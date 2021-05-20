Coder Dee Tuck is on a mission to help diversify Hollywood

Dee Tuck a heard all the excuses. I want to hire more women, but I just don’t know where they are. Yeah. I want to hire more people of color, I don’t know anyone. That too. She’s been in tech for over a decade and has often been the only black female engineer on her team. She reviewed the company’s recruiting practices and pointed out that you might be eliminating a lot of people who can’t code with eight non-people of color watching them on Zoom. Tuck doesn’t want to hear the excuses anymore.

Last November, she was appointed CTO at Array, the film collective founded by director Ava DuVernay. Its main goal: to launch Array Crew, a database of women and people of color that studios can use when recruiting for movies and TV shows. The goal is to see if the industry will diversify its ranks when the We Can’t Find Anyone hurdle is lifted. When we really diagnosed the problem, it wasn’t that people weren’t willing to do it, it was that people weren’t willing to be inconvenienced for doing it, says DuVernay. So what we tried to do was create a platform that made things really easy. And so now we’re in a space where, to be frank, if you still don’t, you never really meant to.

Hollywood is in the midst of a long period of reckoning with its glut of white directors and stars. But it’s less noticed that few women and people of color appear in so-called below-the-line jobs, those on the bottom half of the production budget. For decades, the industry has relied on people hiring the people they already know for these gigs, leaving out swathes of qualified applicants. It’s harder to manage on the production side, as hundreds of productions come and go every year in each studio, says Kevin Hamburger, production manager at Warner Horizon Television. Bay crew, which debuted online in February and will be available as a mobile app in June, allows job seekers to create a profile that includes their resume, location, images, reels and contact details so that online producers can find each candidate near their film together; it also has tools to help managers keep track of who they hire for each shoot.

At first glance, there is a tension in the way Array uses technology to solve Hollywood’s problem of inclusiveness. We now have search engines optimized to find everything from adoptable pets to dinner (for better or worse), but leaving something as complicated as workplace diversity to machines is much trickier. . Perhaps this is why the Array fix is ​​purposely simple. Database results are organic; there are no algorithms that stimulate some people and not others. Someone making a movie can research certain positions (makeup artist, grip), locations (Los Angeles, New York), names, union membership, and experience level, but that’s it. Unlike Google’s results, say, Crew’s candidate list appears in the most analogical way possible: in alphabetical order. Hiring managers can sort by first or last name or by most recent name, but from there it’s up to them to choose a team.

Zooming in from his Atlanta home, clad in a sweatshirt from his alma mater, Tuskegee University, Array’s technical director is clearly talking about the best ways to break down barriers. Tuck has witnessed barriers to hiring throughout his career, and from the start his team wanted to spot and eliminate them. We have conversations about the smallest things, she said. Like this search function. Array could have made all fields in a user’s profile searchable, but it could have excluded someone from the results just because they didn’t include a certain keyword. We realized it could have created some sort of barrier to entry for people, Tuck says. This forces the line producer to go through the list of candidates. But that’s the point of making them look somewhere they haven’t been looking for.