Entertainment
The open-air cinema is one of the many events that will take advantage of the good weather
We have another great weekend ahead of us here in Lake County, so get out there and enjoy all the events we have to offer.
Spend time under the stars with two outdoor movies, support the locals with the Leesburg Night Market and Ocklawaha Arts and Crafts Fair, or enjoy the day with an old-fashioned field day.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Film under the stars
Grab a blanket or a chair and enjoy a family movie under the stars on Friday at 8 p.m. at Clermont’s waterfront park. This month will feature Ugly Dolls.
The event is free.
Details:ClermontFL.gov/events
Leesburgs Night Market
Leesburg has its monthly Friday night market from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. downtown. Browse local vendors and artisans, and grab a bite to eat at local restaurants.
The event is free.
Details:facebook.com/leesburgnightmarket
Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour
Join in or see all the fun of the third stop on the Harris Chain of Lakes Major League Fishing Tour. This weekend hosts a variety of tournaments from 7 amat Ski Beach, 201 E. Lake Harris Dr. In Leesburg.
Details:majorleaguefishing.com/
Orlando NORMLs Florida Field Day
Get ready for a day in the field with bag races, tug of war, water balloons and all the fun day you remember as a kid. The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Renningers Flea Market, 20651 US Hwy 441 in Mount Dora.
The event features 40 games with team and individual competitions, food vendors and trucks, educational signs, music, entertainment and more.
Games include Hungry Hippos, Obstacle Course, High Scorer, Drop n Pop, Sack Race, J Relay Three Leg Pass, Water Spoon Race, Corn Hole, Frisbee , a diving tank and more.
The event is free and accepts pets.
Details:FloridaFieldDay.com
Make your own pizza day
Bring the kids and stop by the Mammas Pizza Express inside the Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. for a day of pizza making.
Details:facebook.com/JohnsonsPizzaPi
Goat yoga
Goat Yoga is back at Carrs Caprines in Umatilla on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Instructed by Now and Zen Yoga, there will be a lot of tiny and crazy goats running around for you to enjoy.
The cost is $ 5 per person and yoga mats are provided.
Details:facebook.com/carrscaprines
Eustis Motor Show
On the fourth Saturday of each month, Eustis presents its classic car show with over 150 cars in the city center. Cruise around and enjoy the shops and restaurants while admiring all the classic cars.
Details:eustis.org
Film on water
Ahoy! Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides will play on the big screen at Mount Dora Boating Center, 148 Charles Ave, Saturday at 6 p.m.
The film can be seen lakeside on a boat or overland on the shore at Simpson Cove.
The event is free.
Details:facebook.com/mtdoraboatingcenter
Ocklawaha Arts and Crafts Fair
On Saturdays, support local vendors and artisans at the Ocklawaha Arts & Crafts Fair at 14125 E Hwy 25 in Ocklawaha from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grab a bite and a root beer float and enjoy the unique gifts, pastries, candy and more.
Details:facebook.com/events/139366024841468
Unparalleled automotive and truck encounter
All makes and models are welcome at the Unparalleled Car & Truck Meet at Mojo Grill, 9925 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, Saturdays from 6:30 p.m.
Why not grab a bite to eat while you’re at it?
Details:facebook.com/UNRIVALED Brand
Fossils to people
Learn about Florida’s rich history at the Fossils to People exhibit at PEAR Park, 4800 University Ave. in Leesburg on Sundays from 9 am.
Join the staff in an archeology study while hiking the park.
The event is free.
Details:lakecountyfl.gov/parks
Cars and coffee
Show your car and have a good coffee at the Jonesys Cafe Cars and Coffee event on Sundays 8-11am, located at 508 S Duncan Dr. in Tavares.
Details:facebook.com/CSoHTavares
