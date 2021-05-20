Who is Luther Hargreeves actor Tom Hopper married to?





There have been a ton of shows in the superhero genre in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped a few of them really breaking away from the crowded field of competitors and shining brightly.the Umbrella Academy stood out as a new take on the proven genre by adding elements of family dysfunction and daring drama that make its dark humor appealing to a dedicated fan base. The series also features an impressive ensemble cast, and each of the stars brings something a little different to the whole show. Tom Hopper plays Luther Hargreeves, and the role has certainly been a huge boost to his career and star power. Tom Hopper | Neilson Barnard / Getty Images ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a hit Netflix series RELATED:Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will follow a different path from the first 2 seasons Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in 2019. The series was based on a comic book set of the same name written by Gerard Way, who is perhaps best known as the frontman of My Chemical Romance. While there are significant deviations from the comics, the series does a good job of capturing Way’s dark but humorous tenor, a characteristic that has defined the series. The premise is that in 1989, forty-three pregnancies occurred at a time, leading to the birth of dozens of babies equipped with superpowers on the same day. An eccentric billionaire named Sir Reginald Hargreeves manages to adopt seven of these mysterious children, and together they form The Umbrella Academy. He tries to train them to save the world, but family dysfunction has disrupted the plan, and the series opens with the now adult children returning home after the death of their adoptive father. As the world draws to a close, the family has a lot of collective baggage to unpack. Tom Hopper plays Luther Hargreeves RELATED:‘Umbrella Academy’: Why Luther Hargreeves Looks So Familiar Umbrella AcademyThe entire premise of is based on one big family, so the ensemble cast brings together an eclectic mix of actors. One of them is Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves. Hopper’s filmography until he was cast on the show had some impressive roles, but he hadn’t seen a real lead role that set him apart. .Umbrella Academydid. He also tended to perform in period plays that had dressed him in medieval costume. This was the case forMerlin (in which Hopper played Sir Percival),Black sails (where he played Billy Bones), andGame of thrones (where he portrayed Dickon Tarly). Stepping into the role of Luther Hargreeves, Hopper put his immense size and bodybuilding work in a more contemporary part. Tom Hopper is married to Laura Hopper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGr5JACzAGo Hopper thrives in his personal and professional life. AsBuzz pop reports, he co-starred alongside his wife Laura Hopper inBlack sails. She was also inHollyoaks andDoctors. The couple married in 2014 and have two children together, a son named Freddie Douglas Hopper and a daughter named Truly Rose Hopper. AsPop sugar reports, fans are in love with the couple’s adorable relationship. They are happy to give fans what they want with a few glimpses of their life together on social media: “Although Laura is known for the soaps and Tom is known to be the asshole, the couple are not afraid. to be silly on social media, proudly showing off their spa days, competitive sides, and parenting skills. “







