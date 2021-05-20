



Hollywood movies don’t feature many Asian or Pacific Islander actors in prominent roles. When they do, it’s usually The Rock. Of the 1,300 highest-grossing films from 2007 to 2019, only 44 had Asian or Pacific Islander (API) actors in lead or co-directing roles, according to one. new report (pdf) from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. And of those 44 people, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, born in California to a Samoan mother, accounted for 14 (or 32%). The report highlights the huge unique mark of Johnson, a former professional wrestler who was the highest-paid actor in the world. in 2019 and 2020. Hesthe 15th highest grossing player of all time, having starred in films worth a total of $ 12 billion in ticket sales, according to box office analysis site The Numbers. But it also underscores Hollywood’s sad record when it comes to portraying certain races and ethnicities. Few roles, even fewer meaningful roles APIs represent more than 7% of American population. This figure is not reflected by Hollywood. In addition to the only 3% of popular movies with APIs in lead roles, only 2.9% of creatives in the industry (directors, producers, and casting directors) were APIs. No female API has been recognized as the director of one of the highest-grossing live-action films between 2007 and 2019 (that will likely change in November, when Marvels Eternal, directed by Chinese filmmaker Chlo Zhao, has been released.) The few roles assigned to APIs are usually not very meaningful either. Almost 75% of non-lead roles with API actors had five talking lines or less. Only 13% of API roles had what the report calls a full spectrum of relationships when audiences are aware of characters’ family, friends, or romantic interests. Women API were particularly ignored: only six of the 44 films with API leaders or co-directors featured women. None of these six were over 40 years old. The report found that during this period there were 10 times more anthropomorphized animals in the lead roles than there were female APIs. Whether through the absence of API characters or through stereotypical representations, entertainment can be a vehicle that perpetuates inaccurate and dehumanizing representations of the API community, the report says. Still, API representation has made some progress since 2007, albeit minimal. In 2019, 8.4% of all speaking characters were APIa, from 3.5% in 2007 (although a slight decrease from 9.6% in 2018). In 2019, there were seven API directors of popular films, up from just three in 2007. The box office success of films like Crazy Rich Asians convinced some Hollywood executives to finally do the bare minimum and center more stories around the Asian experience. In September, Marvel will release Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsthe studios’ first film with an Asian track. The Rock, meanwhile, has two other massive upcoming film projects to add to their resume:Red Notice, an action thriller coming to Netflix later this year, and Black adam, a superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Both films are in the process of being positioned to launch franchises that will only further inflate Johnsons’ global stardom. He might not go anywhere, but surely Hollywood can pick other API players.

