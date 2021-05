Lego unveils first LGBTQ set ahead of Pride month

Written by Zamira Rahim, CNN Lego fans can build entire castles, jungles, and city centers with the right set of bricks. But starting in June, the company will be launching a brand new product – its very first LGBTQ-themed set, titled “Everyone’s Awesome”. The 346-piece set contains 11 minifigures, each with an assigned rainbow color. Lego said Thursday the model was inspired by the classic rainbow flag, an enduring symbol of solidarity for the LGBTQ community. The new product will go on sale in early June to mark Pride month “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusiveness and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they like,” set designer Matthew Ashton said in a statement Thursday. The company has customers of all ages, but its sets are popular childhood toys in many households. The product comes with 11 figures, each with an assigned rainbow color. Credit: Lego “Having LGBT-inclusive toys creates a space for families to let LGBT children know they are loved and accepted,” Joe Nellist, of the UK LGBT Foundation, told CNN. Nellist added, “Growing up in a world that often tells you that something is wrong with you can cause a person to develop a deep sense of shame – something we know can have a lasting impact on mental and physical health. . “ Ashton said the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQ community within Lego and among the company’s adult fans. “I am fortunate to be part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” he said. “We share the love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly being shared.” The company has had a busy year. Sales surged in the summer of 2020, as more people started spending time at home due to the pandemic and looking for toys. Lego’s operating profit rose 11% to $ 622 million. The Everyone’s Awesome set comes as the toy industry as a whole takes action to make iconic children’s products more inclusive. In 2020, Mattel, the company behind Barbie dolls, unveiled a line that included a doll without hair and one with vitiligo skin condition. Mattel also produced a separate doll line in 2019 called “Creatable World,” which featured toys incorporating the genre.

