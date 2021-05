Meet the New Harry and Meghan in Lifetimes Escaping the Palace | Entertainment

Lifetime has found its last Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The channel announced on Wednesday that it has picked Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the former Suits actress and former royal, respectively, for their upcoming film. Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace. The project comes three years after the cable network documented the couples’ swirling romance in double-headed TV movies. Harry and Meghan: a royal romance and Harry and Meghan: Becoming royal. In these films, Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser and Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field played the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This time, The punisher the former Dean will take on the role of the red-haired son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, while Morton, previously seen inShe must haveHe, will play the actress turned princess. Production on the film will begin this week in Vancouver and the film will debut on Lifetime this fall. According to the Lifetime synopsis,Escape the Palace explore what really happened inside the palace that prompted Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The film will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that The Firm did not defend them from press attacks and Harry fears that history will repeat itself and that he will not be able to protect her. wife and son of the same forces that may have contributed to the untimely death of his mother, the release continues. The TV movie will also delve into the relationship between Harry and his brother William (played by returning star Jordan Whalen) and Father Charles (a Steve Coulter return), as well as Kate (Laura Mitchell reprising her role) and Meghan. Other returning cast members include Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla and James Dreyfus in the role of the initiate of the Leonard Palace. In addition to playing Jake Campbell in the second season of Marvels The punisher, Dean was seen in Amazons Z: The Beginning of Everything, HBOs High Maintenance, USAs The fisherman, and more. You might recognize Morton from his roles on Netflix Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madame CJ Walkerand like Alex on NBCsManifesto, among others. Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace,Fall 2021, for life

