6 Upcoming Bollywood Biographies That Celebrate The Lives Of Iconic Indians





Nothing cements a legacy in popular consciousness like a biopic: witnessing a person’s life on screen allows us to be a part of their journey and gives us access to intimate details of their life, making it more than just a famous name on the Internet. . The biopics also shed light on the lives of these unsung heroes who, in their own way, displayed the greatest bravery but were never known to the world. From the humblest to the most star-studded, Bollywood has told us many stories that have informed and inspired us about people’s successes while causing a storm at the box office. To further fuel our curiosity about the lives of Gangubai, Prithviraj Chauhan, Vikram Batra and others, here is a curated list of biopics released this year. 1. 83 (2021) Bollywood Ravine Boy Ranveer Singh is here with another highly anticipated movie. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicles the glorious moment of the 1983 Cricket World Cup when India first won under the captaincy of Kapil Dev (played by Singh). The film co-stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem. Originally scheduled for 2020, it is now released on June 4, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. 2. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021) Strength. Power. Fear is how the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali portrayed Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of the titular character, Gangubai Kathiawadi. This film chronicles the controversial life of an infamous brothel owner and matriarch who resided in Mumbais Kamathipura. His life was originally documented by Hussain Zaidi in his bookMafia Queens in Bombay which the film is based on. The film is scheduled for release on July 30, 2021. 3. Maidaan (2021) This upcoming biopic stars Ajay Devgn as legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. This period is popularly known as the Golden Age, as the The Indian team was the first Asian team to reach the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic football tournament. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor, the film will be released on October 15, 2021. 4. Shershaah (2021) Vishnuvardhan directed this biographical film about Kargil’s war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. Vikram Batra aka the Sher Shaah of the 1999 Kargil War, when the Indian armed forces won a bitter war against Pakistan but lost a hero in the process. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Kiara Advani and is slated for release on July 2, 2021. 5. Major (2021) The film industry has seen many depictions of the 2008 Mumbai attacks over the years. This biopic, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, highlights the brave Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, known for his bravery during attacks. Actor Adivi Sesh takes the place of Major Unnikrishnan as the film presents the impressive passage of martyrs in the Indian Defense Force. The film is scheduled for release on July 2, 2021. 6. Prithviraj (2021) Chandraprakash Dwivedis Prithviraj presents Akshay Kumar as the last Hindu ruler of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. The film follows the rule of the late king and is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai. Miss World winner Manushi Chillar will make her debut as Prithvirajs Sanyogita’s wife in the film. After facing challenges from COVID-19, the film is slated for release on November 5, 2021. Also read: Here’s Why You Should Watch The Biopic About Badminton Player Indias As Saina Nehwal 8 Inspirational Movies About Icons Of Real Women You Must Watch On Netflix And Amazon Prime Video 6 Intriguing Bollywood Movies Based On Real Events To Stream On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar And More

