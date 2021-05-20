75 of Dear’s Most Extravagant and Inimitable Outfits

There is only one Cher. The Hollywood legend, who turns 75 today, occupies a unique place in pop culture. Sure, other singers are taking action, but how many of them can claim to have remained relevant for six decades? Dear’s talent, versatility, and ability to pull off some of the most extravagant outfits a celebrity has ever worn have kept her in the limelight and inspired generations of artists. She can change mediums every few years, then go from musician to variety host to Oscar-winning actress is still impressive, but Dear’s ability to grab attention in any format is what makes her great. When she’s on stage, you hum along to one of her tunes or you’re dazzled by her latest Bob Mackie dress. Either way, you are having fun.

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian in El Centro, Calif., Dear Ones journey from unknown to icon is a story of continuous transformation. When she burst onto the scene with then husband Sonny Bono in the early 1960s, she embodied the flowery children’s styles of the time. With her long dark hair, sculptural physique, and knack for pulling off psychedelic ’60s trends, Cher would have stood out on her own, but her look came to life when she was alongside Bono. The couple weren’t afraid to experiment with their look and had fun coordinating the same trends with him and hers. If Cher could pull off striped bell bottoms and fringed vests, Sonny was willing to try them on, too.

They took it up a notch with their variety series, The Sonny and Cher show, which was launched in 1971. Having met Bob Mackie years earlier when he was a guest on The Carol Burnett Show, Cher used his talents for his costumes. A single episode could contain up to 20 different outfits, and Mackie took the opportunity to share some fantastic fashion with American audiences. Who else but Cher would entertain audiences with halter tops or marabou feathers and sequins? Each week, she and Mackie got bigger and bolder.

The platform of a hit TV show and numerous pop hits made Cher a household name, but she sought to expand her work in the eighties. Although you did guest spots on classic series The UNCLE man and Love, american style, the music had always come first. In 1982, Cher began appearing in high profile dramas like Silkwood and Hide, and the audience that grew up on her campy TV character had to adapt. The reinvention wouldn’t have succeeded if Cher wasn’t a skilled actress, but her off-duty fashion helped shape the narrative of the reinvention. Her wardrobe of leather jackets, mini dresses, and jeans was an evolution towards a simpler style, which connected with the rock n roll aesthetic of the decades.

Simple fashion is good, but when the time comes to win your Oscar for Dreamer in 1986, Cher did not hold back. Arriving at the ceremony in a Mackie crop top, skirt and feathered headdress, she delivered one of the most memorable looks at the Oscars. An outlier in an era when actresses had to keep their outfits sober, she won her award on her terms, jokingly telling the crowd who received the manual on how to dress like a serious actress.

Chers’ irreverence is part of his charm. She might be waltzing into wearable art, but she’s not serious. Her famous wardrobe is an expression of her art, but it’s also what she loves to wear. To this day, she continues to wear exaggerated looks that delight her fans and followers. At 75, she wears Rick Owens leather jackets, sequin dresses and that wild cutout bodysuit from the If I Could Turn Back Time video. Is it any wonder then that her photos are trending on Instagram and that Gen-Z stars like Zendaya and Dua Lipa look at her when they need inspiration? Cher remains an icon, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.